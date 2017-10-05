Letter to the Editor: Unsettling story

To the editor:

This newspaper’s recent insert, The Gorge Sportsman, included an article “Reeling in the Rulebreakers” about Oregon State Police’s sport fishery enforcement effort in the Columbia River Gorge.

The article highlighted the important role conservation officers play in enforcing fishing regulations. However, the article overlooked two critical pieces that misrepresent the tribal fishery in the waters we share.

It was unsettling that The Gorge Sportsman placed photos of tribal fishers at Cascade Locks despite no mention of the tribal treaty fishery. Tribal ceremonial, subsistence, and commercial fishing is under the jurisdiction of four Columbia River tribes: Umatilla, Yakama, Warm Springs, and Nez Perce.

Tribal regulations are comprehensive, defining season, take, gear, and exclusion areas. We use both modern and ancient fishing methods and our right to do so is reserved under treaty with the United States.

When we are able to fish at times or locations and with techniques sports anglers can’t, it can often lead to public misperceptions of the tribal fishery and even tribal members themselves.

I invite The Gorge Sportsman to join me on the river to help deepen an understanding of tribal fishing in the Gorge.

I was surprised that a story on Columbia River fish and game enforcement efforts failed to mention the significance of the tribal fishery and tribal enforcement efforts.

Depending on the season, tribal fishers represent half to two-thirds of the people fishing in the Gorge.

The four tribes, through their organization the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, have a team of officers authorized to enforce both tribal regulations on tribal fishers and State of Oregon fishing regulations on non-Indian anglers. CRITFC’s enforcement office, headquartered in Hood River, employs 15 officers who conduct conservation and public safety duties along the Columbia River from Bonneville to McNary dams.

Our culture is built on salmon—a sacred gift from the Creator; Columbia River salmon know no greater advocate. In addition to our law enforcement personnel, CRITFC and its member tribes employ over 600 people dedicated to salmon restoration throughout the Columbia River system that delivers harvest opportunities to sport anglers and tribal fishers alike.

Jaime Pinkham

Portland