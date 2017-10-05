For the Record for October 5, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday October 5, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to 14 calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 200 block of West 10th Street reported Wednesday morning a man was unconscious and bleeding from his mouth. The man fell off his front steps and was found by a passerby. Taken to hospital by medics.

A caller in the 1000 block of Union reported Wednesday morning an abandoned vehicle hadn’t moved in a month. Officers learned the vehicle wasn’t abandoned and was driven every day by its owner.

A caller reported he lost his phone and a tracking device pinged it to a store in The Dalles, but the store owner denies that the phone is there. Police talked to the store owner, who again denied phone was there. He was asked to turn it in if it is found.

A caller reported a lost “snap on” scan tool Wednesday morning. Information logged.

A caller reported she loaned a vehicle to her ex and he hasn’t returned it.

A caller reported Wednesday afternoon a company truck hit and damaged his vehicle, and the company in the 200 block of Steelhead Way is refusing to pay for repairs, saying the estimate he got was too high.

A report was taken in a child abuse investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Edgar Floyd Dick, 54, The Dalles, was arrested in the 1900 block of West 10th Street Wednesday afternoon and is accused of two felony counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon, being a felon in possession of body armor, obliterating or changing the ID marks on a firearm; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and probation violation.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported Wednesday afternoon that a customer said his vehicle was missing. It was located in Portland and signed as stolen.

A caller in the 600 block of East 17th Street reported Wednesday evening the window to her van was broken out the night before.

A caller in the 2000 block of West Seventh Street reported Wednesday evening a man came in and reported he’d been on drugs for seven days. He left, and police were unable to locate him.

A caller at Hwy 197 and Fremont reported Wednesday evening a lady was standing in the southbound lane playing on her phone. Police found her and she denied being in the middle of the road. She was counseled and she left.

Rochelle Lynette Carter, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 2500 block of West Second Street and is accused of probation violation.

A caller in the 1900 block of East 13th Street reported late Wednesday people were arguing. Officers found a woman and her young daughter were fighting. The mom tried to cover the daughter’s mouth because she was yelling and the daughter hit the mom in the face. The two separated for the evening.

A caller by the library reported late Wednesday a woman was walking around drunk and it was up to the police to decide if she was a disturbance. Officers couldn’t locate the woman.

A caller in the 800 block of West First Street reported late Wednesday someone stole her wallet and part of her pack of cigarettes, and there is a witness and video. Report taken.

A caller in the 200 block of East Second Street reported late Wednesday a fight was going on inside. Employees stated a man was attempting to fight several people, and another person grabbed him to prevent him from hitting anybody. The business wanted the man trespassed, so the man was told he could not return to the business or he’d face arrest.

Officers trespassed three transients early Thursday who were under the Interstate 84 overpass on West Second Street.

Officers trespassed two transients early Thursday who were camping in an underpass, and also warned several people who were at Festival Park.

Officers were called to the hospital early Thursday to help hold down a patient brought in on a mental health hold so medicine could be administered.

A woman in the 1800 block of East 12th Street reported early Thursday who saw strange lights in her backyard camera. It was determined it was a reflection caused by some wind chimes.

Wasco County

A burglary was reported Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Irvine Street. Caller reported seeing someone dressed in black running away from their home. Extra patrols requested.

A caller in the Fall Canyon area reported being in a power boat 11 miles up from the mouth of Deschutes Canyon and having engine trouble Wednesday morning. Caller was making arrangement to have repair parts brought to him on the river.

In the 1000 block of Murray Drive, a caller reported a pit bull dog was at large Wednesday morning and had attacked and hurt his cat. Dog’s owners have been confronted about the dog but they pretend not to speak English. When they were addressed in Spanish, they shut the door on them. Caller advised to call deputies if dog is loose again.

Daniel Lee Blew, 26, of Damascus, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of DUII-alcohol.

William Dalton Adams, 21, no hometown given, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and accused of two counts of failure to appear.

A vehicle was stopped for DUII Wednesday evening on Wamic Market Road east of Ross Road, and car was towed from scene.

Matthew Scott Sherman, 30, of Rhododendron, was arrested Wednesday evening and accused of DUII-alcohol.

A vehicle was stopped for DUII Wednesday evening on Highway 197 near the Dufur exit. Car was towed from the scene.

Terry James Stigen, 58, Dufur, was arrested Wednesday evening and accused of DUII-alcohol.

Kaye Linda Puckey, 29, Salem, was arrested Thursday morning and accused of probation violation.

Oregon State Police

A caller reported finding a handgun on the on ramp to Interstate 84 at exit 83 Wednesday afternoon. A trooper went to the caller’s residence and took custody of the firearm, which was not reported lost or stolen.

A drug recognition expert responded to the jail late Wednesday on a suspect who had been arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The subject was initially cooperative, but then refused to perform an evaluation, claiming he did not realize he was under arrest and felt the evaluation would not benefit him. A urine sample was obtained and will be sent to the state police crime lab to be analyzed for controlled substances.

Regional Jail

Ross Eric Barton, 58, Rufus, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of violating post-prison requirements.

Parole & Probation

Thor Lynn, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 2200 block of East Ninth and accused of two counts of violating post-prison requirements.