Riverhawk netters lose in 5 to HRV

The Dalles Riverhawks fell behind by two sets, but won the third and fourth sets, in a five-set loss to Hood River Valley Tuesday in a Columbia River Conference match played at Vannet Court.

HRV won the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-14, but the Hawks evened things up with wins of 25-17, 25-17, before losing 15-8 in the finale.

“We had a super slow start,” Fanene added. “We were quiet, timid and going through the motions. We took a moment between the second and third sets to ask ourselves what we are playing for and believing in each other. The girls rallied, showing aggressiveness and emotion throughout.”

Bailey LeBreton racked up nine kills, three blocks, two aces and six digs, Jodi Thomasian added eight kills, five digs, and three aces, and Kathryn Bradford went off for nine kills, two digs and two assists.

Audrey Synon had three kills, 12 digs, and four aces, Eliana Ortega chipped in four kills, and Kilee Hoylman totaled 18 digs, three aces and a kill.

Lindsi Logue dished off 22 assists and had two kills, a block assist, three aces, and four digs.

“We put ourselves in a situation where we needed to decide if we were going to step up and fight, or continue to be average,” Fanene said. “After tonight, I think we realized we are better than we think and we just need to believe it and play like it. We’ve got one more round through the conference and we know them well. We are going to continue to work on what’s happening on our side of the net to take care of business.”

TD (4-9 overall, 2-4 league) heads to the St. Helens Tournament on Saturday at 8 a.m.