Whipping up options

THE DALLES, Ore. – It is tough to love cheese when you are a vegan.

That is a hard fact that Jenny Hogan knows well.

“Cheese was my nemesis,” she said, but it was one she knew she could beat. The food product developer set out on a mission: Create a plant-based cheese spread. And thus, was born The Dalles-based NüCulture. The company makes creamy cashew spread, offering three flavors: bacony chipotle, garden herb and pimento paprika. During the fall, the company offers a pumpkin spice spread.

When she set out to develop the spreads, she wanted to stay away from soy. Her goal was to create something that had a creamy texture, like cheese spreads do. She started looking at nut and cashews fit the bill. They also had the right flavor.

It important to Hogan to create a product that would promote gut health. Her plant-based spreads contain probiotics.

The 2014 start-up business is a culmination of Hogan’s career as a food product developer who has “always been in the food industry.”

The desire to create food started early for Hogan.

“I’ve always been in the kitchen,” she said, baking for her father. She was always exploring the way she could use food. As a high school student, she knew she wanted to do something with food but wasn’t sure what.

She had been advised to be a dietician, but Hogan knew she couldn’t work in a hospital setting since she has a penchant for passing out.

It was during an orientation weekend at Oregon State University that Hogan discovered the food science program.

“I went to college week and said ‘yep, this is me,’” Hogan said. Since then, she has worked for Coca Cola, Tofurky and helped develop private label products for companies such as Fred Meyer.

Her education and experience give her an edge. Food product development and manufacturing is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Food companies are also subject to third party reviews.

“Food is pretty tight,” Hogan said. The FDA sets the standards and requires registration for food processors. For example, the agency guidelines for products with probiotic. FDA requires a certain amount of microbes be presence in the product at the end of its shelf life.

“It has to fall into certain standard,” she said.

The FDA isn’t the only one with standards. Many companies have their own set of standards and reviews before they will sell a product. Hogan said a company like Whole Foods has a list of approved ingredients that can be in products they decide to carry. They also require a plant be audited by a third party. NüCulture is in the process of that review so their product can be offered at Whole Foods stores throughout the country.

In the past Hogan has worked as a third-party auditor, giving her an edge. She is prepared and has already done many things auditors look for when completing the report and recommendations.

Even with more than 20 years in the business, there are things that Hogan needs help doing. She has turned to the Small Business Development Center to help her better forecast for her future as well as developing and maintaining a business structure.

Hogan hopes to grow the business in a steady way that will allow her to add a sales person, allowing her to focus more on research and development. Hogan has less than five employees, including her. She works with the small crew to make the creamy spreads

That growth plans includes being sold in more places. NüCulture is sold in several stores throughout the Pacific Northwest, including Fred Meyers, New Seasons, Market of Choice and Rosauers. Google and Reed College also have it available for employees and students. Locally, customers can find NüCulture at Boda’s Kitchen, Farm Stand, Holistic Essentials and Freebridge Brewery.

Hogan is looking to work with UNFI, a large natural food distributor.

But as she looks for a big distributor, she continues to have a grassroots approach to marketing. First, she looks to work with other local businesses. Since she started the business, she has worked with two wineries in the area offering taste in their tasting rooms. Those events have been popular and resulted in NüCulture being added to the menu. She will use local chips and locally-made vegetarian foods in demonstrations and pairings.

Of her approach to use local products, Hogan says “it helps us both.”

Then there are the demonstrations and food shows. During those events, Hogan can show how versatile the spreads can by offering recipes. The bacony chipotle creamy spread is key to the vegan mac and cheese and there are vegan stuffed bell peppers with the pimento paprika creamy spread.

Hogan also made sure she has strong digital footprint. She has enlisted the help of her husband to market her company and her spreads on social media, especially Instagram and Facebook.

“It is a necessary evil,” she said, explain that many of the millennials she hopes to reach are on social platforms.

Hogan likes to keep it simple for customers and keeps her product line small. With just three, sometimes, four, products, customers aren’t inundated with options. She explained that if customers are given too many choices, they are likely to just pick three or four and stick with those choices.

Throughout the year, she offers three flavors: garden herb, bacony chipotle and pimento paprika. The flavors are based on what people like.

“Everyone loves bacon,” Hogan said, noting that even vegans are enticed by this meat. So, the bacony spread gives customers that bacon taste without having to eat any pork. And the pimento paprika hit a niche group: Southerners.

“It’s good food with good people behind it,” Hogan said.