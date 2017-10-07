From Books to Bikes

For several years, it has been a tradition for members of the Masonic Lodge in The Dalles to purchase bicycles and then donate them to local schools as an incentive to encourage youngsters to do more reading.

Hew Hillis, master of Wasco Masonic Lodge No. 15, said members have engaged in the program since 2014.

“We bought our first bikes from Fred Meyer,” he said. “We want to help with youth and the community. We put the money out there for kids. It’s a good program.”

The lodge has about 80 members who contribute to the “Books to Bikes” program, which includes purchasing helmets and locks for each bike.

So far in 2017, the lodge has purchased two dozen bikes, and Fred Meyer has remained a supportive partner.

“We get a really good deal,” Hillis said.

Currently, bicycles are being donated to Colonel Wright, Dry Hollow, and Chenowith elementary schools in The Dalles as well as to elementary schools in Dufur, Mosier, Maupin and Moro.

The lodge has donated about two dozen bikes per year for the past two years.

“There are seven schools and we give two bikes per school, so there’s 14 bikes right there for the first go-round,” Hillis said. “We donate a large and a small bike for each grade school to start with.”

He added: “We’ve donated to the The Dalles/Wasco County Public Library as well. We hit a lot of spots.”

The way the bike giveaways work depends on the respective schools. Hillis said the lodge turns the bikes over “with no strings attached.”

“Each school has the choice to do this as they choose, but in general, the more one reads, the greater chance they have of winning one of the bikes,” explained Jim Tindall, district librarian for North Wasco County School District 21.

Hillis said after a student reads a book, his or her name is put on a drawing ticket that goes into a can. Later, someone draws out the winning names, and the bike is then presented to the lucky student at a school assembly.

“The kids really appreciate it,” he added. “The schools draw the names ahead of time so the parents can be there and get in the pictures. The more books you read, the more chance you have to win.”

Tindall said the contributions from members of the lodge are making a big impact, and he appreciates their encouragement.

“District 21 libraries are indebted to our Masonic Lodge and their generosity,” he said. “Their charitable giving of bicycles as reading incentive prizes has increased reading fluency and raised awareness of libraries and their roles in a school community’s work to increase literacy.”

It’s also a lot of fun for the youngsters involved.

“The bikes hang high on the wall for the trimester, and are a visual reminder of their reading goal,” said Kristal Corey, media assistant with Dry Hollow Elementary School.

Corey added that winning a bike as a reward for reading provides valuable positive reinforcement for the young students.

“They are so proud when they get their slip signed and can enter their name for the drawing,” Corey explained. “These bikes are a great incentive.”



Evelyn Farias, one of Dry Hollow’s bicycle winners last year, said the bike incentive program made a big impression on her.

“It was so great to win the bike,” said Farias, who is now a fourth-grader. “At first, I felt pretty shy because I thought I would never win, but I worked hard and read chapter books and short books. When they called my name, I was so excited! I’m so glad they have the bikes for a contest.”

Hillis noted that the program has been in an expansion mode almost from the beginning.

“We started out just giving a few bikes locally, then branched out to Mosier, then Sherman County, and then the last couple years we did Dufur,” he said.

In a thank you letter to Hillis and members of the lodge after the bike program got started, Katie Anthony, a library assistant with Chenowith Elementary School, said the chance to win a bike truly created heightened interest and encouraged students to read more.

“The students were so excited, and can’t wait until next year’s contest,” Anthony wrote.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Hew Hillis and his lodge brothers to expand the ‘Books to Bikes’ program throughout Wasco County and beyond,” Tindall said. “The Masons are dedicated to making a positive impact in schools, and we greatly appreciate their tenacious efforts to aid us in our work.”

Hillis said Tindall’s passion for reading is obvious, and the lodge is happy to be able to participate in what they regard as a worthy cause.

“Tindall’s the coordinator of the program, and he has helped out a lot,” Hillis said. “He’s getting the kids to read. That’s a feather in his cap.”