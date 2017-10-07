CGCC seeks public input on new president

What are the leadership qualities the next president of Columbia Gorge Community College should possess to best reflect the needs of our region?

In the wake of the Sept. 29 resignation of Dr. Frank Toda, who served as CGCC’s president since 2001, the public is being invited to join college faculty, staff and students next week in helping answer that question through a series of community forums.

Stakeholder forums are being scheduled throughout the day on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 12.

Evening forums will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the college’s cafeteria in Building 1 on The Dalles campus at 400 East Scenic Drive, and at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Classroom 1.310 at the Hood River-Indian Creek campus, located at 1730 College Way in Hood River.

Daytime forums for college students, staff and faculty, as well as the community at large, will be held at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Lecture Hall of Building 2 on The Dalles campus, and at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday in Classroom 1.312 of the Hood River campus.

Information from the sessions will be compiled and shared with a presidential search committee, whose members will be announced by the college board when it meets Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The committee, representing members of the public, the college board, college students, faculty, staff and the executive leadership team, will use this guidance in drafting an official presidential profile for review and approval by the college board, and as an ongoing reference throughout the search.

Dr. Preston Pulliams, chief executive of Gold Hill Associates and former president of Portland Community College, will facilitate the forums.

CGCC’s next president is expected to be selected in the spring.