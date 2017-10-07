Looking Back on October 8, 2017

20 years ago – 1997

Preparations are well underway for the dedication of the Oregon Veterans’ home Thursday in The Dalles. “It’s pretty exciting,” said Jon Mangis, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “I was up there Thursday and there was just lots of equipment coming in.”

Returnable cans and bottles are now being accepted as donations for the Hood River Skatepark by both Safeway, located at 2249 West Cascade, and Rosauer’s Supermarket, located at 1867 12th St. in Hood River.

The northern squawfish sport reward season that was scheduled to end Sunday has been extended through Friday, Oct. 17.

Sen. Slade Gorton, R- Wash., has demanded a moratorium on Columbia and Snake River dam removal in exchange for his endorsement of removing a dam on the Olympic Peninsula. “Some groups and elected officials support removal of Elwha River dams as a first step, a practice run, toward removing Columbia River System hydroelectric dams,” Gorton said. “Those who want to make a habit of dam removal should understand this: I will never support their proposals to remove Snake or Columbia River dams. Never.”

40 years ago – 1977

Winter schedules for visitor centers and recreation areas at the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day dam projects on the Columbia River have been announced by the Army Corps of Engineers.

A slightly different sort of gathering developed here Tuesday with a Franciscan friar blessing about 100 animals in Sorosis Park. Actually, it was an old ritual dating back to ancient days of harvests and plantings, said Brother Mark Francis, episcopal Church, Society of St. Francis and Little Portion Friary in Mount Sinai, N. Y. His blessing contained a few simple words and the casting of water from a tree branch dipped into a small pail. It was a family affair mostly with parents and children appearing with dogs, cats, gerbils and a hermit crab.

City police are investigating the robbery of a 13-year-old Chronicle newspaper boy who reported he was knocked down and robbed of $14 in collection money Thursday night.

If you’re looking for a different sort of entertainment tonight, try the wheelchair basketball game in The Dalles Junior High. The Dalles firemen will see how well they can handle a group from Corvallis, the Black Knights, part of the Portland area wheelchair basketball teams comprised of handicapped players.

60 years ago – 1957

Lawrence (Larry) Zink, a 14-year-old Dalles boy who has admitted hitting nine-year-old Mary Matthew with an ax Aug. 16, resulting in her death the following day, and injuring Barbara Heldt with the same weapon, was committed to the state mental hospital at Pendleton by County Judge James Hunt this morning. Hunt, after making the commitment, said that the youth would be returned to The Dalles to face the first degree murder charge if the Circuit Court grand jury which is to meet Thursday returns a “true bill” against Zink and if the youth is released from the mental hospital.

LONDON (UP) – Soviet scientists checking their satellite’s flight through outer space said they have discovered “changes in the absolute intensity of the electro-magnetic pole.”

Wasco county and five other counties in the north and central part of the state have been selected for the first phase of Oregon’s participation in a nationwide study of injury-producing automobile accidents. Accident report forms are provided for state police and cameras have been issued so that appropriate photographs may be obtained.

Assessments on the 1956 street improvement program and street parking held the spotlight at the city council meeting at city hall last night. Fifteen property owners along Trevitt street were present and seriously questioned the differences between estimated and actual costs of street construction last year. Several property owners wanted to know “how it happened.”

Columbia River Development association officials will discuss seven separate topics when they meet Oct. 15 with Sen. Richard Neuberger in The Dalles.

80 years ago – 1937

Delegates to the Willamette Baptist association left last night for their homes following a two-day convention here at the Calvary Baptist church. Important events of the Thursday morning sessions were the election of officers for the ensuing year and the selection of Hillsboro as the 1938 convention city.

Close to 300 school teachers and educators will converge on The Dalles October 25 and 26 for a four-county regional institute, the first of its kind ever held here. County School Superintendent T. F. Brumbaugh said today that difficulty was being met in arranging housing accomodations for the institute visitors.

HONOLULU, T. H., Oct. 8. (UP) – An air-raft boat in a bag, believed possibly from the plane in which Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan disappeared three months ago, was picked up on a beach in the north Kohala district of the island of Hawaii by two plantation workers, they reported to navy headquarters here today. The works, Jocit Obina and Isadore Enriquez, said they found the bag at midnight, October 2, while they were fishing off Kapa in the north Kohala district. They described the raft as 7½ by 3½ feet.

100 years ago – 1917

Send the Daily Chronicle to Wasco county boys who are at the training camps and “Somewhere in France.” The government allows papers to be forwarded “across the pond” to men who are in the service of Uncle Sam without additional postage. The Chronicle has decided to make a special rate of 25 cents a month on subscriptions to soldiers. You can send your son, or friend, the paper for six months for only $1.50.

Wasco county, according to word which was received today from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Churchill, leads all other counties in the state in making first reports in the food-conservation census. Every public school in Wasco county will be reached by at least one speaker during the coming week.

The campaign of the Four-Minute Men was opened in The Dalles Sunday evening, at the Casino and Empress theatres, where these four-minute talks on patriotic subjects, which are prepared by the government, will be delivered every Sunday.