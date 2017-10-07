For the Record for October 8, 2017

Sunday October 8, 2017

Police reports

The Dalles Police

A caller reported Thursday evening a person on drugs was near the skatepark pole dancing and they were concerned about the children in the area seeing it. An officer responded and found no one pole dancing.

A caller in the 400 block of Mt. Hood reported Thursday evening a man and woman arguing in a store. The man, who left the store, was told he was not allowed back. An officer noted the man was in possession of a large prybar which he stated he was carrying for his protection.

A caller in the 2100 block of West Sixth Street reported Thursday evening a man with possible mental issues was in the middle of the road. Police contacted the man, who was high on drugs, and warned him not to walk in the road.

A caller in the 1400 block of West Sixth reported a man and woman arguing, and the man throwing things at her. Police contacted the couple, who were arguing over a bill. They were warned about disorderly conduct.

A caller in the 500 block of West Ninth Street reported the theft of a sheet pan cart Thursday evening. Officer looked at video and saw the suspect was a local transient. Officer contacted transient, who said he thought the cart was discarded. He said he would return it.

A caller in the 2900 block of Old Dufur Road reported a fight. Police arrived and learned it was an altercation over a window. Pushing and shoving, but neither wanted to press charges.

Walter Frederick Sexton, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 400 block of Mt. Hood and is accused of post prison supervision sanction violation.

A caller in the 100 block of Blue Heron reported Thursday evening someone stole cabinets out of a home he is building. Report taken for theft.

A caller in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way reported early Friday a man opened a beer and started drinking it in the store and refused to pay for it. Matthew Jay Holt, 27, Parkdale, was arrested and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief.

Jon Delonne Strickland, 29, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday in the 300 block of Pentland and is accused of parole violation.

A caller at West Sixth and Cherry Heights reported Friday morning a motorcycle crashed in the intersection and it looked like he was trying to leave. Officers found the motorcyclist, who said he slipped on wet pavement. He was given a ride to his girlfriend’s house.

Wasco County

Lesley Ian Hart Fitzgerald, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning and accused of reckless driving and attempting to elude a police officer, vehicle offense.

In the 4400 block of Chenowith Creek Road, Thursday morning caller reported her two dogs got out of gate. A lady found them and took them to her home for about five days and were then taken to a shelter and sold. Caller upset about it. Woman who had found the dogs came to police and said she had the dogs for about a week and tried to leave them with Home at Last shelter but was unable to. She said she also tried to find the dogs’ owner by posting “found dog” posters in neighborhood and on Facebook. Also contacted local veterinarians. After these unsuccessful attempts, she took dogs to a shelter in Bend. Dogs were not licensed and did not have tags to identify owner.

A parking problem was reported in the 900 block of Irvine Street Thursday morning. Ten cars were parked in front of a house and blocking the street, blocking a lane of traffic. Most of the cars reported not to have current tags on them. Deputy arrived and found three vehicles partially blocking lane of travel. Car owner’s wife agreed to move the vehicles.

Teddi Rae Bingman, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon and accused of DUII, alcohol.

A vehicle was stopped on Dufur Valley Road Thursday evening and warned about defective lighting and failure to carry registration.

Siona Lagavale Fanene, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 800 block of Northeast Third Street and accused of second-degree failure to appear.

A vehicle was stopped Friday morning near the intersection of Chenowith Loop and Old Westgate Market for DUII. Driver booked; vehicle was towed from the scene.

Ernest Anthony Sutterlict, 24, of Toppenish, Wash., was arrested Friday morning near Chenowith Loop and accused of DUII, controlled substance.

A caller near milepost 5 on Highway 197 reported a cow in the road Friday morning. Fence appears to be down; caller worried cow may get hit and other cows may get loose as well. Deputy got the cows back in, but fence needs to be fixed.

Oregon State Police

A caller in Rufus reported Thursday afternoon someone drove off without paying a $110 gas bill. No direction of travel was given and a vehicle matching the description could not be found.