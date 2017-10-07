What's Happening from October 8

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

OCTOBER

Sunday, October 8

GOSPEL: Nehemiah Brown will be performing at Faith Lutheran Church, 2810 W. 10th Street, at the corner of Snipes and 10th streets, on Sunday, at 5 p.m. Brown brings a “bit of soul” to gospel music. Let the excitement and sincerity of his ministry touch your heart. A freewill offering will be received to support the church's outreach ministries. More information, call 541-296-3586.

JAM SESSION: A jam session will be held at Cherry Park Grange, 1002 Lambert Street, The Dalles, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 10

LYLE LIONS: Senior Meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Ctr. Corner of 5th St. & Hwy 14. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday, October 14

HARVEST FESTIVAL: The Dalles Farmers’ Market celebrates the end of the season with its annual Harvest Festival, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park. Locally sourced food, free kids’ activities. Dress Your Veggie & Pie contests. Renaissance Faire entertainment. For information contact Eileen White, Market Manager, 541-965-3658.

FLEA MARKET: The Dalles Eagles Auxiliary Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. 7th St. Must reserve by Oct. 10 to guarantee a table. For more information and fee prices, contact the Aerie and leave a message for Gayle at 541-296-3172.

Sunday, October 15

The Family Birth Center at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital (PHRMH) is hosting an annual Remembrance Ceremony for the parents and families within the community whose babies and/or children have passed away. The ceremony is at 1 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, 317 State Street in Hood River. The ceremony coincides with National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Contact Jennifer Lorenzen at 541-490-5816 or Jennifer.lorenzen@providence.org.