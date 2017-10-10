Crosstalk: Tragedy revives gun argument

President Donald Trump was a class act following last week’s mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 victims dead and 527 injured. The gunman was also killed.

While Leftists began exploiting the situation by howling for gun control before the bodies of the victims had even cooled, the president refused to be drawn into a political debate.

Pressed by reporters to engage on the gun control issue, the president said only, “At some point, perhaps that will come. But that’s not for now; that’s for a later time.”

Trump’s message to survivors was that America was a “nation in mourning” and that the deadly rampage by shooter Stephen Paddock, 64, of Nevada was an “act of pure evil.”

“Hundreds of our fellow citizens are now mourning the sudden loss of a loved one — a parent, a child, a brother or sister. We cannot fathom their pain. We cannot imagine their loss. To the families of the victims: We are praying for you and we are here for you, and we ask God to help see you through this very dark period,” he said.

Trump also praised emergency responders and military veterans for their courageous efforts to save lives, even at the risk of their own.

“In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one – and it always has,” he said.

Contrast his unifying message with the statements made by numerous Democratic leaders, who saw an opportunity to further their agenda, regardless of the fact — or perhaps because of it — that they were creating further division in an already polarized nation.

Hillary Clinton, who is known for her empathetic personality (obviously, a joke) was one of the first on the agenda-driven bandwagon.

After stating that politics needed to be put aside, she immediately launched into politics by urging people to stand up to the National Rifle Association and pursue gun control legislation.

Clinton was joined in her callous and polarizing comments by Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren and Steny Hoyer. None of them appeared to have an conscience about using the blood of innocents to score points in the political arena.

Things got worse elsewhere in the “party of tolerance and diversity.”

Liberal talking heads speculated endlessly about weapons and motives, many showing their complete ignorance of the issue by erroneously describing the functions or operational capabilities of a gun.

The New York Times and other Leftmedia gave out ridiculously inaccurate statistics about mass murders in an attempt to make them look like an every day occurrence.

ABC late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel blamed GOP “nuts” for the massacre and said they should pray for God’s forgiveness.

Even more horrifying was the social media post from senior CBS lawyer Hayley Geftman-Gold: “I’m actually not even sympathetic [because] country music fans are often Republican gun toters.” At least the station had enough decency to fire her.

A liberal teacher posted: “Pray only Trumptards died.”

I could go on and on about the horrendous remarks made by liberals, but I would like to get to the heart of the issue: The problem is not guns, the problem is that something that has gone horribly wrong in our society.

Evil cowards intent on hurting others will find a way to do so; whether it be bombs, knife attacks or running down innocent people in vehicles. What we need to be asking is where this descent into madness has come from.

How have we gotten to the point in a civil society that human beings are no longer valued? This country was anchored in Judeo-Christian principles teaching us that all life is valuable because we are made in the image of God.

Americans need to heed these words by Martin Luther King, Jr., “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” He was a very wise man in that he knew that true change could only occur when people came together.

— RaeLynn Ricarte