Homecoming Royalty

Homecoming Queen Alexia Tapia, left, and King Quinn Strassheim smile for pictures after being crowned during halftime of The Dalles High School's homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 6, at the Wahtonka Campus.
Photo by Mark Gibson.
South Wasco County Homecoming King and Queen, Travis Wilson and Julia Saldana, received honors Friday in front of a home crowd in Maupin.
Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Dufur senior Chloe Beeson, on left, stands next to 2016 Homecoming Queen Sydney Reed during a halftime ceremony Friday night at Dufur High School. Beeson was crowned as the 2017 Homecoming Queen. The king was Curtis Crawford, not pictured.
