For the Record for October 10, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday October 10, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

October 6, 3:22 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 1700 block of East 9th Street. Driver crashed into a tree. The crash was logged.

October 8, 11:33 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 3rd and Union streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

October 6, 9:32 a.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 eastbound milepost 74 on a mutual aid request for a vehicle fire. Units were canceled while heading to the call.

October 6, 10:17 a.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive on a report of a fire alarm. Contact was made with staff who advised this was an alarm malfunction.

October 6, 1:42 p.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive on a report of a fire alarm. Contact was made with staff who advised this was an alarm malfunction.

October 6, 4:03 p.m. – Crew responded to the 900 block of West 9th Street on a report of a garage fire. Contact was made with the property owner who advised a paint sprayer caught fire that also caught a bucket of paint on fire. The homeowner was able to get the fire extinguished prior to arrival.

October 6, 5:50 p.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive on a report of a fire alarm. Contact was made with staff who advised this was an alarm malfunction.

October 6, 11:47 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2500 block of East 12th Street on a standby for a bomb detonation. The agency was requested by law enforcement and bomb squad units and stood by until the scene was cleared.



October 7, 10:54 p.m. – Crew responded to the 100 block of West 2nd Street on a report of an alarm activation. A second level alarm pull station had been activated. No fire or problem was found.

The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Friday, seven on Saturday, seven on Sunday and three on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A lost property report was taken Friday afternoon from West 6th and Webber streets after a caller reported some equipment was missing from his work vehicle.

Police responded to the high school Friday afternoon after a caller reported his son was flipped out of the back of a truck and sustained injuries. A report was taken.

A hit and run report was taken Friday afternoon in the 300 block of East 3rd Street.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Friday afternoon from the 2200 block of West 6th Street.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after an employee reported a suspect fled without paying for groceries.

Terry Michael Barker, 60, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday afternoon near West 8th and Chenowith streets and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Saturday evening after staff reported they were in possession of counterfeit currency. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 3300 block of West 6th Street after a staff reported a suspect stole tip money from a table.

Mary Margaret Urieta, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 500 block of Union Street and is accused of two counts of post-prison supervision sanctions.

Rusty Scott Smith, 30, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning in the 300 block of West 3rd Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

Matthew Jay Holt, 27, Parkdale, was arrested Sunday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, theft of services, second-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

A criminal mischief report was taken Sunday morning from the 500 block of Cherry Heights Road after staff reported several vehicles were damaged.

A theft report was taken Sunday morning from the 1600 block of Nevada Street after a victim reported her vehicle was broken into and some items were stolen.

A found property report was taken Sunday evening from Thompson Park after a caller reported finding a firearm on the property. The gun was taken for safekeeping.

Police responded to the 900 block of East 12th Street Sunday evening after a caller reported her juvenile son was destroying items in the home and head butted her leg. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 700 block of Court Street Monday morning after a caller reported observing a juvenile subject with a gun in his backpack. The subject was located and was cited for menacing after a pellet gun was found in his possession.

A runaway report was taken Monday evening from the 1300 block of East 13th Place.

A runaway report was taken early Tuesday morning from the 400 block of East 12th Street.

William Dawayne Landers, 25, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning near East 9th and Clark streets and is accused of probation violation.

A runaway report was taken early Tuesday morning at the police station after a family reported their juvenile daughter may have fled to California with an adult male.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Saturday morning from Maupin after a victim reported some items were stolen from his campsite.

Thor Lynn, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, exit 76 and is accused of driving while suspended.

A second-degree theft report was taken Monday morning from the 5500 block of Highway 30 after a victim reported his mountain bike was stolen.

A second-degree animal neglect report was taken Monday morning from the 3300 block of Sandlin Road.

Oregon State Police

A male subject was cited and released for hunting with an artificial light Friday afternoon on Forest Service Road 48. A report was taken.

Paloma Ivette Carrillo, 27, Sunnyside, Wash., was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 82 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Matthew Jay Holt, 27, Parkdale, was arrested early Saturday morning at Biggs Junction on a warrant for failure to appear.

A male driver was cited and released for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop Saturday evening on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 80. A report was taken.

Timothy John Schlangen, 36, Klickitat, Wash., was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 78 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Jonathan Fernandes Gonzales, 25, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Mountain View Drive and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Regional Jail

Trevor Matthew Herriges, 24, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for failure to perform the duties of a driver.