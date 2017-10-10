SWC loses 64-6 to Perrydale

The South Wasco County Redsides were able to move the ball against Perrydale, but turnovers and miscues, coupled by a neck injury to Kabe Frederick short-circuited any offensive flow in Friday’s 64-6 Homecoming loss to the Pirates in Maupin.

Frederick exited action in the second quarter with an injury, but is expected to make a full recovery in time for Friday’s 1 p.m. game against Huntington at Echo High School.

Added to that, Tyler Smith suffered a knee injury and his prognosis is unknown.

With Frederick out, freshman Garrett Olson took the reins at quarterback and helped move the offense.

“Garrett went in and did a fairly good job at the quarterback position,” said SWC head coach Mike Waine.

Down 42-0 at the half, the Redsides (1-2 overall) recovered an onside kick and drove down the field, as fullback Timo Hisatake rumbled to the end zone from four yards out for the team’s only touchdown.

Friday’s game is slated to be played at a neutral site in Echo against Huntington (1-2).