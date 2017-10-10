TD harriers come out strong at Champoeg

On a cool, fall day in Newberg Saturday, The Dalles freshman Hanna Ziegehagen added another successful chapter to her rise up the cross country ranks.

In her fifth-career race at the Champoeg Invitational on Saturday, Ziegenhagen finished eighth overall with a time of 19 minutes and 59.72 seconds, a personal record, and she became just the 11th female runner since 1993 to hit less than 20 minutes in a race.

“Hanna joined an exclusive club for our girls’ cross country record,” said TD head coach Bob Thouvenel. “This is an outstanding achievement.”

Aside from Ziegenhagen’s lights-out performance, of the 42 Riverhawk boys and girls in the junior varsity and varsity races, 31 had their career-best marks.

The junior varsity boys claimed second place in the four-team standings, the varsity group scored third among eight teams and both girls teams wound up fourth.

“We had a good day in terms of personal bests,” Thouvenel said. “Overall, the kids ran well, but unfortunately, HRV ran a little bit better.”

Leading the junior varsity runners was freshman Dillon Dorado, who turned in an 18:05.83, and fellow freshman, Gavin Cates had an 18:11.48.

Jack Bonham (18:20.25), Noah Holloran (18:23.71), Bill Burns (18:27.44), Zain Hartsook (18:52.79), Evan Despain (18:53.87), David Wring (18:54.76), Nick Caracciolo, and Aaron Pyles (19:46.08) rounded out the top-10 Hawk participants.

Hood River Valley picked up top honors in the junior varsity standings with 25 points, ahead of The Dalles (33), Newberg (72) and North Salem (112).

Sam Alvarez enjoyed the best time of the varsity boys with his 17:07.29, and junior teammate, Rey Aviluz, secured a 17:12.53.

Michael Lantz (17:27.83), Jonathan Knotts (17:28.91), Zerin Croover (17:30.83), Friedrick Stelzer (17:38.66), Zack Ziegenhagen (17:58.32) and Gabe Lira (18:32.12) made up the rest of the varsity team’s final marks.

Those solid overall finishes gave TD 69 points for third place, only trailing Franklin (19) and Hood River Valley (47).

Newberg (113), North Salem (134), St. Paul (212), Columbia Christian (214) and Trinity Academy (217) represented the rest of the varsity field.

After Hanna Ziegenhagen’s top efforts, Emma Mullins had a time of 20:27.86 and Savannah Strassheim motored home to a solid 20:59.96 for 15th in the 45-runner field.

Jenna Miller (21:00.30), Aspen Cook (21:30.41), Elizabeth Tapia (22:22.74) and Emily Johnson (22:29.21) made up the top-7 Riverhawk performances to give the squad 75 points and a fourth-place outcome.

Hood River Valley won the event with 34 points, followed by Newberg (57), and North Salem (58).

Newberg captured the junior varsity title after a 39-point tally, and right behind them were Hood River Valley (49), North Salem (62) and The Dalles (78).

Zoe Orion had TD’s top junior varsity run with her time of 21:41.69, nearly a two-minute spread ahead of her nearest teammate, Marissa Heemsah (23:22.29).

Aurelia Hill (23:53.00), Aranza Aviluz (24:02.45), Brianna Webber (24:32.78), Marin Alvarez (25:25.40), Sarah Winters (30:14.21) and Yahaira Alvarez (36:05.06) made up TD’s top-8.

“Two other girls that had huge improvements were Marin Alvarez and Aurelia Hill,” Thouvenel said.

The Dalles is a little less than three weeks away from Columbia River Conference district action in Pendleton on Oct. 26 at the Wildhorse Golf Course, just east of Pendleton, so Thouvenel is eyeing better times ahead of that big test.

Up next for the Riverhawk runners is a five-team race from Tualatin High School starting at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.