TD ready for a rebound effort

Coming off a third-straight loss, a 43-0 shutout at home against Rainier, The Dalles head football coach Steve Sugg has plans in place to get the offense and defense playing at the level they were earlier in the season.

Since starting out 3-0, the Riverhawks, have lost to Columbia, La Grande and Rainier by a combined 86-14 margin.

In looking at those finishes, however, Sugg knows those three teams are state playoff contenders.

“They are very good ball clubs. They had speed and skill that we could not match up with, but we had the effort there,” Sugg said. “These guys are starting to figure it out. We are still young at a lot of positions and it is tough to compete when you have a bunch of 15-year olds against some 18-year old veterans.”

Rainier, the 3A division’s No. 2-ranked team, totaled 279 yards of offense, 149 on the ground, with dual-threat quarterback Joey Tripp logging 117 yards rushing and 230 yards passing on 9 of 13 attempts.

He had a pair of passing scores go to Caymon Rea, who had 93 yards on two grabs, and Dawson Carr had 83 yards receiving and a touchdown, and rushed nine times for 59 yards.

Jacob Schacht led the Riverhawks’ run game with 38 yards on six rushes, and Cameron Perez had 13 yards on seven attempts.

Oscar Fernandez completed 11 of 26 passes for 55 yards, with his top receiver being Glenn Breckterfield, who hauled three balls for 25 yards.

Austin Greene had four catches and 16 yards and Mac Abbas totaled nine yards on his one catch.

“Offensively, we have had three quarterbacks in the last three weeks, so there is just no offensive continuity there,” Sugg said. “We got to fortify that position. It is tough to do that when you don’t have the proper amount of repetitions. Quarterback is a position that you just can’t pick up in a week, which Oscar had to do. It takes a lot of reps during the summer, team doubles and a lot of that stuff.”

Defensively, Breckterfield posted 10 tackles and had a fumble recovery, and the duo of Steven Preston and Abraham Garibay added five tackles apiece.

Ophath Silaphath and Dante Avila totaled 3.5 tackles each, Hayden Pashek also had 3.5 tackles and a sack, and Abbas recovered a fumble.

The Dalles (3-3 overall) travels to Woodburn (1-5) for a game next Friday at 7 p.m.

“Woodburn should be a similar team in numbers and age to us,” Sugg said. “We are going to have to take care of business and get some guys back healthy. We are banged up a little bit. We are going to have to get some guys back and keep grinding.”