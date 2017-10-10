Whooping cough reported at The Dalles High School

A case of whooping cough was reported Monday at The Dalles High School, and parents are urged to contact their primary care provider if their child develops a cough or a cough with fever.

The distinct symptom is a long-term cough that has a whoop sound, giving the illness its name, said Teri Thalhofer, director of the North Central Public Health District.

It is contagious, but “we worry about people that have been in close contact with the case for an hour,” she said. “Close contact is close, not just in a classroom.”

Whooping cough can be fatal to the very young, who have not been immunized yet, and people with weakened immune systems.

Students last got their pertussis immunization in seventh grade, “and we know it starts to wane over time,” Thalhofer said of the immunization. It is recommended to get the pertussis immunization every 10 years.

She said caution should be exercised if kids are symptomatic, Thalhofer said, “but it’s not the measles. There’s a baseline level of pertussis in the community every year.”

She encouraged people to wash their hands and stay home if they’re sick.

She said, “Yes, immunization matters. It will protect the majority of the kids from getting it.”