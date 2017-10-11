The Dalles breaks through in loss to No. 1 HRV

In a four-year span, the matchup between Hood River Valley and The Dalles has been lopsided, with the Eagles outscoring the Riverhawks by a 40-0 margin in the past eight matches.

Tuesday, The Dalles got a goal on the scoreboard by Alberto Gallegos at the 61-minute mark to tie the game at 1-apiece, but with eight minutes left in regulation, HRV’s Saul Chavarria scored the eventual game-winner on a penalty kick in No. 1-ranked HRV’s 2-1 road triumph.

Riverhawk head coach Matthew Dallman saw Tuesday’s effort as a moral victory and a missed opportunity to take out the 5A’s top squad.

Against top-10 teams like Parkrose, Hood River Valley and Mac-Hi, The Dalles has lost by one goal, so the coach said it shows that his group can hang with some of the best teams in the state, until the last few minutes.

“We put together a solid 70-72 minutes and then it comes down to the last eight or nine minutes of the game that those little mistakes are really costing us,” Dallman said. “That just comes down to having a winning mentality and a killer’s mentality. You have to finish off games. Everyone is tired, everyone is hurt, everyone is losing focus, but you got to find a way to dig in and get through those last 10 minutes.”

With the loss of standout defender Junior Ornelas, who was out due to a concussion, TD player, Juan Heredia, played a key role in the defensive outcome.

Since he has been inserted in the lineup, The Dalles has allowed four goals over the last two matches, both losses to Mac-Hi and Hood River Valley.

“Anytime you keep a team like that to two goals, it is a big accomplishment,” Dallman said. “Juan did an excellent job at right back. He is normally one of our offensive players and he has come in and played two very solid games. Not much got by him today. He works hard, he wins his tackles and I am very happy with his performance.”

The win moved Hood River Valley (6-2-2 overall, 2-0-1 league) to No. 1 in the 5A classification.

Hood River Valley head coach Jaime Rivera will look at the tape and devise a plan for the team’s next practice.

It was good for him to see his team tested.

“We didn’t play our best game, but kudos to Matt for preparing his team to clog things up in the middle against us,” Rivera said. “We had to find a way to win today and that’s what we chalked it up to. It was not the prettiest win, but we did what we had to do there at the end of the game.”

No. 16 The Dalles (4-6, 1-2) hosts second-place and No. 14-ranked Hermiston (6-3-2, 1-0-2) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.