No. 5 SWC nets fifth sweep

Jacqueline Noland and Jada Myers were each a perfect 12 of 12 on serves, and the duo combined for 13 kills on 23 of 27 swings in No. 5 South Wasco County’s 25-17, 25-10, 25-12 three-set sweep over Ione Tuesday in Maupin.

The sweep was the team’s fifth of the season.

“We won in three, which is good,” said SWC head coach Donna Barton. “We played all right, but we never really got into a good rhythm.”

The Lady Redsides (20-7 overall, 6-0 league) served at 93 percent for the match, and following up Noland and Myers at the service line was Kyrsten Sprouse, who went 8 of 8.

Myers tallied a team-high seven kills, Noland added six and Allie Noland was 9 of 10 on her swings with five kills, as SWC converted on 65 of 78 swings for 33 kills.

The win clinched at least a tie for first place in conference, with one match left against second-place Dufur (5-1 league).

Both teams play at 5 p.m. Thursday at Dufur High School.

“We will prepare hard and be ready to play Dufur on Thursday,” Barton said.