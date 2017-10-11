For the Record for October 11, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday October 11, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A case number was taken for theft Tuesday morning.

A woman reported a man violated a no contact order Tuesday morning. Francisco Lopez Galvan, 39, The Dalles, was arrested in the 500 block of Washington Tuesday afternoon and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violation of release agreement.

Davis Keoki-Lui Iaulualo, 32, The Dalles, was arrested in the 900 block of Home Street Tuesday afternoon and is accused of three counts each of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

A caller reported she was driving in the area of East Ninth and Union when someone threw an apple in her vehicle. Her window was down so it didn’t break anything.

Janice Kay Paasch, 56, The Dalles, was arrested at Fourth and Washington and is accused of probation violation.

A caller reported a fire along Interstate 84 at milepost 82 early Wednesday morning, and said the area of fire was about 20-30 feet long and a man was standing by the flames. It was a transient camp warming fire that got out of control and spread before it was put out by Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue. The four transients had been asleep when their warming fire somehow started the surrounding grass on fire. The Union Pacific Railroad had to stop train traffic for about 30 minutes while the fire was being put out.

Wasco County

A welfare check was requested in the 3800 block of West 10th Street Tuesday morning. Caller reported a man pacing outside a residential unit with a knife and talking to himself.

A theft was reported in the Shears Falls area Tuesday afternoon. A caller said he was fishing at the location and all his fishing gear was taken during the night while he slept in his vehicle. Black Wild River fishing bag was full of tackle; overall value pegged at between $800 and $1,000.

Domestic complaint. A caller reported her daughter’s boyfriend was threatening not to give her car back after drinking Tuesday evening; no location given. Parties were separated for the evening and told not to have further contact.

Bo Bradley Holcomb, 36, of Eugene, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of driving while suspended or revoked.

Sherman County

Scott Carlyle Ekman, 33, of North Bonneville, Wash., was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of parole violation.

Regional Jail

Vera Lumina Katlaps, 36, Portland, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Belen Mendoza Vargas, 25, Bingen, Wash., was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of two counts of probation violation.