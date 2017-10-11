TD netters lose in five to Hermiston

With a chance to pull off the season sweep against Hermiston, The Dalles volleyball team led 2-1 in the match, but could not hold on, losing the next two sets in a five-set loss Tuesday in Hermiston.

TD remains one game ahead of Hermiston for the third and final playoff slot.

Hermiston won the first set, 27-25, and The Dalles responded with wins of 25-11 and 25-23 to jump ahead 2-1.

The Lady Bulldogs (3-13 overall, 1-6 league) secured a 25-20 fourth-set victory to send the game into a fifth set, where the home team came away with a 15-11 tally for the win.

“We started off the match slow,” said TD coach Neticia Fanene. “We found momentum in the middle of the first set and almost got the win, but we began too late. We came out forcefully in Game 2 and executed our plays well to take the second-set win. We were very much up and down throughout the rest of the match.”

Bailey LeBreton totaled eight kills, eight digs and two blocks, Kathryn Bradford added eight kills, four digs, a block, and a block assist.

Jodi Thomasian went for seven kills, 11 digs, four aces, an assist, three blocks and two block assists, Audrey Synon checked in with a kill, a block assist, nine digs, three aces and an assist.

Kilee Hoylman tallied 16 digs, Breanna Birchfield and Eliana Ortega combined for five kills and two digs, and Lindsi Logue had 24 assists, 12 digs, three aces, a kill and two block assists.

Coming off a decent weekend with a consolation bracket win at Saturday’s St. Helens Tournament, Fanene said her team was feeling pretty good.

The key is having them maintain their high level of play through an entire match.

“We have two more big league matches to finish conference play,” Fanene said. “Even with our nearly solidified third-place finish, we can prepare ourselves by playing big against Pendleton and HR,” Fanene said. “We will have to be better at passing the ball and stepping up offensively. We will continue to have great defense and serve tough. Right now, we are just taking it one game at a time, one day at a time.”

The Dalles (6-10, 2-5) moves to No. 24 in the 5A rankings with another road date at No. 12 Pendleton (10-5, 5-2) slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.