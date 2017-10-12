CGBA hosts Sunday tryout

The Columbia Gorge Basketball Academy will again be organizing traveling basketball teams for local boys and girls from the third-through-eighth grades with a tryout session slated to run from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 at The Dalles Middle School.

From 12:30- 1:30 p.m., athletes in the third and fourth grades will hit the hardwood.

Once that tryout is complete, basketball players representing the fifth and sixth grades are scheduled to duke it out from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

After that, the seventh and eighth grade standouts will wrap up the day with a workout.

Once the teams are selected on Oct. 20, the outlook is to practice with each team one or two days a week, with first practices set for Oct. 22.



The boys’ teams will participate in tournaments from November-through-March.

The participation fee for each athlete will be $120 and all money generated will either be used to pay for tournament entries, AAU fees or equipment.

There will be an additional uniform fee of $45 for fifth-through-eighth grade participants and the athletes can use those for future years of playing.

In order to participate all fees must be paid in full by Nov. 5.

If there are any questions regarding the program, call 541-980-5978 or email gcummings11@gmail.com.