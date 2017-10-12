Expansion planned for Klindt Cove park

The Port of The Dalles will increase the size of Klindt Cove Kiwanis Park by another 1.25 acres, expanding onto an adjacent lot to the west.

The small “pocket park” provides access to the Columbia River along the Riverfront Trail, a 10-mile pathway that stretches from The Dalles Marina to the Discovery Center.

Kathy Norton, assistant to the port director, said the upcoming development calls for additional parking, a walking path, heating for the restrooms, landscaping of the new lot, and a butterfly garden.

In addition, The Dalles Kiwanis plan to provide a new, large masonry sign for the park.

The port has undertaken the project in partnership with Northern Wasco Parks & Recreation District (NWPRD), Kiwanis and Oregon State Parks.

The park is located at 3661 Klindt Drive.

Norton said the first stage of the expansion will take shape over the next year, thanks to a $70,300 grant from the state.

The projected cost of the upcoming enhancements is pegged at approximately $116,000, with the port partly matching the state grant.

“The idea for the expansion started a couple of years ago with a conversation with members of the Klindt family,” said Norton.

The Klindts asked the port to consider expanding access to the riverfront, she explained, a place they had cherished as children.

“The park is a little under an acre now,” she said. “The developed green space will provide a nice break from the industrial development in the port district and allow for continued public access to the river.”

The price tag is a hefty one, but earlier this week, The Dalles City Council offered a small sliver of relief. On Oct. 9, in response to a written request from Norton, the city council members voted unanimously to waive the city’s $335 fee for a site plan review of the park’s expansion plans.

Councilor Tim McGlothlin said the city agreed to drop the fee to assist with the project because it will provide benefits for the city and its residents.

“The park has a small parking area that provides access to the Riverfront Trail,” McGlothlin said. “The request to expand will provide more access, since many times it is full to capacity.”

Klindt Cove park currently has small restrooms and a water fountain. There are several park benches, a picnic table, a “bike fixtation station” with tools for bike repairs, and an area for dog owners to exercise their animals.

NWPRD will continue to take care of the expanded park. Scott Baker, executive director of NWPRD, said he is enthusiastic about the expansion plans.

“The park is currently a popular access point for the Riverfront Trail, as well as great Columbia River access,” Baker said.

“Although The Dalles sits right next to the beautiful Columbia, river access points are few and far between.

“Providing safe and attractive river access is important to strengthen our community's relationship with the river.

“We want this to be a place where people can pause on the trail to rest and refresh.”

Norton pointed out that the origins of the property where the small park is located reflect a lot of local history.

“The port purchased the Klindt family’s spring onion farm in the 1960s, then developed it into the Port of The Dalles Industrial Area starting in the 1980s,” she said.

Norton said the park renovations should get started within a few months.

“The project is still moving through the planning department process,” Norton said. “The starting date for the project may not be until spring, depending on contractors, weather, etc.”

Even after this round of upgrades, however, Norton said the park is likely to still be in line for additional improvements later.

“Future enhancements will include an interactive natural playground, covered picnic tables, and spaces for food trucks,” she said.