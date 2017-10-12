Letter to the Editor: Beyond belief

To the editor:

Let me begin by admitting that I am probably one of the “Leftists” that Ms. Ricarte is constantly blaming for just about every “problem” that American society has these days. But this time I feel compelled to respond to the diatribe she blames on “The Left.”

“Tragedy revives gun argument” was the headline on your editorial. The subject was gun control and she begins by claiming that “President Donald Trump was a class act following last week’s mass shooting in Las Vegas …” First of all to claim that our present president is a class act with regard to anything is a real stretch. She was correct when she said that “Evil cowards intent on hurting others will find a way to do so...” but I don’t think it is the role of our “civil society” to enable people to kill innocent people.

I might ask when is the “proper time” to talk about gun control? Of course, for the cowardly politicians who are beholden not to the people they serve but to the people who finance their campaigns she has done a great service. To tell anyone to sit down and shut up until those in positions of power decide when, if ever, it is time to speak is not the way democracy works.

Putting that aside, when she ends by insinuating that Martin Luther King Jr. would approve of the president’s words you have really pushed reality over the edge.

Does anyone have to remind you that Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated by a man with a rifle which he had purchased legally? Using his words to justify any action against killing is wrong beyond belief.

Dale Thompson

The Dalles