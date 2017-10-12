0

Photos show fire losses

As of Thursday, October 12, 2017

CASCADE LOCKS (AP) — Aerial photos show severe damage to some parts of the Columbia River Gorge from a large wildfire that continues to burn.

The photos taken Sunday by The Oregonian/OregonLive show the areas most impacted by the blaze including Oneonta Gorge, Eagle Creek and Tanner Creek.

McCord Creek and Moffett Creek are also severely burned.

Some trails in the Gorge won't open until spring and some may not open for a year or more.

The fire erupted Sept. 2 and has burned more than 75 square miles. It continues to burn in some areas but is not expected to grow.

The risk of rockslides and mudslides in the burned area is high as the winter rainy season begins.

