For the Record for October 12, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday October 12, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

October 11, 4:08 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 700 block of Chenowith Loop Road. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

October 11, 2:31 a.m. – Crew responded to the 100 block of Blue Heron Court on a report of a fire alarm. The alarm company advised that contact was made with the homeowners but they did not have the correct password to cancel the crew from responding after they advised they had no problem. No problem was found at the location and units cleared.

October 11, 4:05 a.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 near milepost 82 on a grass fire. A homeless camp was located upon arrival and their warming fire had spread into grass on the north side of the freeway. The fire was knocked down and mopped up.

October 11, 12:53 p.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of Court Street on a report of a fire alarm. Contact was made with staff who advised this was an alarm malfunction and there was no problem.

October 11, 6:04 p.m. – Crew responded to the 400 block of West 4th Street on a report of a cigarette can fire. A neighbor had put the fire out with a garden hose and law enforcement also used an extinguisher. Units were cancelled prior to arrival.

October 11, 10:26 p.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of Court Street on a report of a fire alarm. It was determined that this was the same alarm malfunction from earlier in the day and no problem was found.

The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Derek Scott Hilstad, 33, Hood River, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the police station on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear and an out of state warrant.

A restraining order violation report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street. The incident is under investigation.

Alexander Andre Lamoreaux, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 3200 block of West 7th Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault and menacing.

Wasco County

Chance Widner, 28, Mosier, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and probation violation.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Wednesday afternoon in Mosier. The vehicle was impounded.

Marc Reed Mowery, 48, Rufus, was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop at East Third and Madison streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Oregon State Police

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday afternoon from Fossil.

An agency assist report was taken Wednesday evening from Rufus after troopers assisted local sheriff’s deputies on a report of suspects attempting to steal property from an absent homeowner. The incident was resolved and determined to be a civil issue.

Sherman County

Darwin Clinton Sprague, 42, Rufus, was arrested Wednesday evening at The Dalles Police Department during an investigation and is accused of first-degree rape, incest, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual penetration with a foreign object, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Parole & Probation

Keacan Craig Koops, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Lisa Dawn Turner, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.