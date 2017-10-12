Recreation signups are set for Oct. 18

The Gorge Hoops Basketball is offering a one-day signup for its youth recreational league from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Wahtonka.

If players are not signed by Oct. 18, they will be unable to participate in the league games, but if a player cannot make it, someone can attend in their place.

In an effort to give youngsters around The Dalles and the Columbia River Gorge more opportunities to learn basketball skills and gain more game experience, this youth league has been created for athletes in first-through-eighth grades.

Instead of individual players signing up to play, the Gorge Hoops league will create teams from various schools around the Gorge.

The concept is for all the players, on any given team, to be from the same school.

The teams will be organized by grades, with combined first-and second-grade players; third- and fourth-grade; fifth- and sixth-grade; and seventh-and eighth-grade. There can be girls’ teams, boys’ teams, or co-ed teams.

The cost per team will be $300, with an average of $37.50 per each eight-person team.

The Gorge Hoops League games will be held on Saturdays, from Nov. 4 through Dec. 16, and will be played at both Wahtonka and The Dalles High School.

Signups can be completed on the league’s website, at Gorgehoops.com, or via email at gorgehoopsyouthrecleague@gmail.com.