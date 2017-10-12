Redsides hoping for success

The South Wasco County Redsides have three games left on their schedule and head coach Mike Waine is looking to get his group back on the winning track.

The first step toward that direction is at 1 p.m. Friday in Echo for a non-league football matchup versus Huntington.

In four games, the Locomotives have wins against Monument-Dayville and Prairie City by an average of 15.5 points, but have lost to Crane and Adrian by a combined 168-12 margin.

South Wasco County, now 1-2 overall, is coming off a pair losses to Arlington (57-0) and Perrydale (64-6), after a dominant 36-14 victory over McKenzie on Sept. 1 in Dufur.

Travis Wilson, Kabe Frederick, Garrett Olson, Jesse Scovell, Zane Malefyt and Timo Hisatake are healthy and back on the roster for Waine, which only loses one starter from last week.