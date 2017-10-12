Riverhawks are poised to break their streak

For The Dalles Riverhawks, it all comes down to a three-game season for them to realize their goals of finishing with a winning record.

The first battle comes at 7 p.m. Friday against Woodburn, a team that is 1-5 on the year and in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

“I think they are ready,” said coach Steve Sugg on his team’s mentality ahead of Friday. “We have talked to them a lot about our goal of having a winning season. We are 3-3 right now and we have three games left. We are more focused on taking it one week at a time and it starts with Woodburn. We just got to work hard in practice, stay healthy and play hard. If we do that, we should be OK.”

Woodburn (1-5 overall) is a spread team offensively, using a lot of two-by-two, three-by-one sets with a serviceable quarterback, who runs a lot of zone read and some option plays, similar to the formations The Dalles runs.

On the year, the Bulldogs average 8.6 points a game, but have combined for 14 points in the last three games in losses to Gladstone (65-3), Crook County (39-0) and Estacada (51-11).

“We have to be ready for their option and zone read plays,” Sugg said. “It is a matter of our kids believing in the system, getting proper reps during the week and making sure they take care of their assignments.”

Rainier, the 3A division’s No. 2-ranked team, totaled 279 yards of offense, 149 on the ground, against The Dalles’ defense last Friday at Sid White Field.

Defensively, Breckterfield posted 10 tackles and had a fumble recovery, and the duo of Steven Preston and Abraham Garibay added five tackles apiece.

Ophath Silaphath and Dante Avila totaled 3.5 tackles each, Hayden Pashek also had 3.5 tackles and a sack, and Abbas recovered a fumble.

Since starting out 3-0 with an offense that pumped out 27.3 points a contest, the Riverhawks (3-3), have lost to Columbia, La Grande and Rainier by an 86-14 margin.

In last week’s 43-0 loss to Rainier, Jacob Schacht led the Riverhawks’ run game with 38 yards on six rushes, and Cameron Perez had 13 yards on seven attempts.

Oscar Fernandez completed 11 of 26 passes for 55 yards, with his top receiver being Glenn Breckterfield, who hauled three balls for 25 yards.

Austin Greene had four catches and 16 yards and Mac Abbas totaled nine yards on his one catch.

Woodburn plays a 4-3 formation defense and a Cover 2 back in the secondary, but Sugg anticipates some blitz packages.

“They like to roll their secondary with our motion and they will bring pressure with our young offensive line,” Sugg said. “The last couple of weeks, other teams have had success by putting pressure on us and putting a lot of people in the box. I am sure we are going to see that same philosophy we have seen in the last couple of weeks.”

Sugg plans to have some players returning from injury and get some key pieces back into the flow of all three phases of the game.

He admits that Woodburn is going to be a tough test, but he has faith that through this week of preparation, his group is ready to take on the best they have to offer.

There’s that, and also the ability to avenge last season’s 27-20 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs.

“We are looking forward to playing Woodburn,” Sugg said. “So far, we have had a good week of practice. I think the boys are ready to move on from last week’s disappointment. They realized that they didn’t play their best last week and they are kind of chomping at the bit to redeem themselves.”

Radio station 1440 KODL broadcasts the game at 7 p.m. Fans can also log in to www.kodl.com for the live stream.

All game stats from www.sportsstatservice.com.