TD girls lose to HRV, 5-0

Addie Klindt made 15 saves in 50 minutes and Victoria Barragan put forth a solid effort in the middle in The Dalles girls’ soccer teams 5-0 loss Tuesday to No. 11-ranked Hood River Valley.

“We played hard against a very experienced Hood River team, made up of mostly seniors,” said TD coach Oscar Nunez. “I’m proud of my team for showing heart and playing hard for a majority of the game against a tough team.”

Nunez added that Klindt moved up to forward and had some good plays.

Barragan displayed her strong dribbling by moving past Eagle midfielders, and did a solid job of making quick passes to open teammates and opening up scoring lanes for the speedy forwards.

“We created some opportunities but couldn't find the back of the net,” Nunez said.

TD (1-7-1 overall, 1-1-1 league) heads out to play at second-place Hermiston (4-5-2, 1-0-2) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a chance to lock down a top-2 spot in the Columbia River Conference standings.