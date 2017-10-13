Lady Hawks lose on a penalty kick

A penalty kick goal off the foot of Hermiston’s MaKayla Pacheco in the 51st minute gave the Lady Bulldogs all the offense they needed in a 1-0 victory Thursday in Hermiston.

“We shut them down and didn’t make one mistake, everyone was on tonight, everyone stepped up, and everyone played their hearts out,” said TD head coach Oscar Nunez. “Unfortunately, the game was determined by the referee tonight, but the girls know we outplayed Hermiston and we come home feeling like winners. I’m extremely proud of my girls for keeping their composure and continuing to work hard every minute of the game and not giving up.”

Although No. 20-ranked Hermiston (5-5-2 overall, 2-0-2 league) tallied nine shots on goal, The Dalles staved off any further chances.

Nunez lauded the play of defenders Molly Taylor and Courtney Hert, and several others.

“Jordyn (Hattenhauer) had an awesome game, Ella (Salvatori) played great, Lily (Eby) played a new position and stepped up big,” Nunez said. “Victoria (Barragan) continually beat multiple players up the middle and was double teamed the whole game. McKenna Wilcox had a really good game and, Zara Voodre, a freshman, played 70 minutes and put relentless pressure on the defense.”

The Dalles (1-8-1, 1-2-1) hosts Pendleton (1-8-1, 0-4) at 4 p.m. Tuesday for another league contest.