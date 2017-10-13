No. 11 Pendleton beats TD in four

The Dalles boys’ soccer team held Hermiston scoreless in the first half, and dominated the first 10 minutes of the second half, but the No. 14-ranked Bulldogs scored three unanswered goals, and then broke open a 3-1 lead with three more goals in a 6-1 victory Thursday in The Dalles.

“To go from dominating the first 10 minutes of the second half to 0-2 down in under a two-minute period, was tough to take, and it showed,” said TD head coach Matthew Dallman. “We started pressing more to search for a goal, but it opened us up, and the third goal was scored.”

Down 3-0, Riverhawk standout Alberto Gallegos scored TD’s lone goal on a free kick from 30 yards out. In 10 games, Gallegos leads the Hawks with 11 goals and nine assists.

In the past three days, Dallman said the Hawks played two gritty games against two of the best teams in the state without backups, so the starters are playing 80 minutes.

“We were dead at the end of today’s game. They played their hearts out,” Dallman said.

No. 16 The Dalles (4-7 overall, 1-3 league) hosts 6A Tualatin (5-4-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday in a makeup game.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a playoff berth is on the line, as the Hawks head to Pendleton (1-8-1, 0-3-1) for a league contest.