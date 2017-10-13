No. 11 Pendleton beats TD in four

The Dalles volleyball team fired at will against Pendleton, jumping ahead 1-0 in the match after a 25-19 win.

Over the next three sets, however, the No. 11-ranked Lady Buckaroos were dialed in to the tune of 25-15, 25-19 and 25-19 scores to pull off the four-set victory Thursday in Columbia River Conference action in Pendleton.

“Tonight, we played one of our best matches this season,” said TD head coach Neticia Fanene. “We came out confident and strong in the first set with a firm 25-19 win. Pendleton did a nice job of coming back with bigger defense after that. They have very good defense and were able to keep running in-system plays that we couldn’t stop.”

On the front lines, Bailey LeBreton totaled 15 kills, a block assist, an assist and two digs, and Jodi Thomasian was good for 13 kills, two blocks, two block assists, five digs and an assist.

Audrey Synon chipped in with 13 kills and an ace, Kathryn Bradford added five kills and seven digs, Hannah Wallis hit for six digs and an ace, and Kilee Hoylman had 10 digs and three aces.

Lindsi Logue passed up 28 assists, to go with her six digs, three kills and a block assist.

Fanene said that the Riverhawks had a significant change in their serve-receive from Tuesday’s loss against Hermiston, giving up only a few points on serve-receive.

“We passed better, we hit the ball harder and we played defense more aggressively,” the coach said. “I am very proud of the way we showed up tonight, especially after a tough loss on Tuesday.”

The Dalles (6-1 overall, 2-6 league) maintains its one-game lead on Hermiston for the final playoff spot, and next hosts No. 20-ranked Rex-Putnam at 4 p.m. today, before ending the regular season at home at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Hood River Valley.

“We are excited to get Hood River for our last home match and senior night next Tuesday,” Fanene said. “I feel we have gained a lot of confidence after tonight. We played hard and still know that we have lots of room for improvement.”