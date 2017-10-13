For the Record for October 13, 2017

Friday October 13, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

October 12, 12:44 p.m. – Two-vehicle, non-injury crash, West 9th and Trevitt streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

October 12, 4:50 p.m. – Two-vehicle, non-injury crash, 300 block of Court Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Officers responded to the 2900 block of East 2nd Street Thursday morning on a report of a weapons denial purchase from September. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the middle school Thursday afternoon after staff reported a student was found on campus with a marijuana pipe. Three students were cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and released. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from the 2400 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported one of his marijuana plants were stolen.

Wasco County

A found property report was taken Thursday morning from West 9th and Irvine streets after a caller reported a suspect in the area carrying possible stolen equipment. Contact was made with the subject who had found the equipment and was waiting with the equipment to be picked up by local authorities. The items were taken for safe keeping.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Thursday morning from Wamic; the vehicle was impounded.

A harassment report was taken Thursday morning from the regional jail; the incident is under investigation.

Deputy made contact with four subjects near West 10th and Irvine streets Thursday evening. One of the subjects, a male juvenile, was so intoxicated that he could not stand on his own power.

He was cited for minor in possession of alcohol and released to his mother. A report was taken.

Asa Grey Rutz, 21, Lyle, was arrested early Friday morning during a traffic stop in the 1500 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Deputy responded to Dufur early Friday morning after a caller reported her daughter was assaulted by a male suspect. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Regional Jail

Tonya Rey Dixon, 50, Madras, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.

Caleb James Gehrig, 24, Hood River, was booked and released Thursday on a court commitment for unlawful purchase of a firearm.

Robert Lawrence Wilcox, 60, Gresham, was jailed Thursday on a Gilliam County court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Parole & Probation

Heather Carroll Coleman, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.