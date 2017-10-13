TD Main Street wins award

The Dalles Main Street has won a statewide “Excellence in Downtown Revitalization-Best Retail Event” award for a campaign geared to boost downtown businesses.

The Dalles Main Street, a nonprofit organization that works to revitalize and preserve the history of the city’s downtown, created a “shop downtown promotion” to generate foot traffic in conjunction with The Dalles Civic Auditorium’s seventh annual BeerFest.

Participants were encouraged to spend $10 at a downtown business the day before and the day of the BeerFest.

In return, their admission fee to the BeerFest was waived.

The Dalles Main Street tracked results by interviewing attendees at the admission booth, and concluded that 84 participants visited 33 unique businesses downtown and spent $6,340.

Business owners said they were happy to participate, because the promotion benefitted them at no cost.

“The award winners reflect some of the highest achievements in downtown revitalization efforts across the state,” said Sheri Stuart, state coordinator of Oregon Main Street.

“It is simply amazing to see the people and partnerships that develop focused on enhancing the vitality of the historic core of their communities and the projects they implement primarily through volunteer efforts.”