Chamber celebrates Thursday

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a membership appreciation celebration Thursday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Food and drinks will be provided by Sedition Brewing Company; Freebridge Brewing; Sunshine Mill Winery; 4 C’s Catering; Lilo’s Hawaiian BBQ; Casa El Mirador; Sweetheart Bake Shop and Sandoz Farms.

Music will be provided by Joshua Cox.

Prizes will be awarded, and “exciting announcements” will be made.

RSVP required by Monday, Oct. 16: email marketing@thedalleschamber

.com or call the chamber at 541-296-2231.