Hawks lose 14-6 to Woodburn

The Dalles Riverhawk defense did all it could, but the offense could not achieve much success through the air or on the ground in Friday’s 14-6 varsity football loss to Woodburn.

“Woodburn couldn’t move the ball hardly at all,” said TD head coach Steve Sugg. “I thought Jacob Schacht, Dante Avila, Steven Preston, Glenn Breckterfield and Dalles Seufalemua all played really well.”

Down 7-0 through one quarter, the Hawks inched closer on a 70-yard screen pass from sophomore quarterback Gabe Helseth to Breckterfield, making it a 7-6 halftime score.

The Dalles had two chances to add to its point total in the second half, but had one drive stall inside the Woodburn red zone on an interception in third quarter and late in the fourth, an incomplete fourth-down pass attempt from the Woodburn 15-yard line did not hit an open receiver in the end zone.

With time running out, Woodburn intercepted a Helseth pass, returned the ball to the Riverhawk 10-yard line and eventually punched in the insurance score. TD outgained Woodburn, but committed five turnovers and had offensive flow derailed on 180 yards in penalties.

“Our defense played an awesome game, but we just couldn’t get it going offensively,” Sugg said. “There were a lot of missed opportunities there, where if we execute those plays, we win this game.”

The Hawks (3-4 overall), now nursing a four-game losing streak, host Benson Tech (2-4) at 7 p.m. next Friday from Sid White Field.