Rangers add on to their streak

In back-to-back weeks, the No. 1-ranked Dufur Rangers were going to see where they stood in the 1A landscape.

Last week, Dufur scored 32 unanswered points in a 54-22 victory over Sherman.

Friday, Asa Farrell, Hagen Pence and Abraham Kilby scored two times apiece to help lead the Rangers to a 58-14 win on the road against No. 13 Arlington-Condon on senior night Thursday in Arlington.

Derek Frakes completed 5 of 7 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and the quartet of Farrell, Pence, Frakes and Kilby carried the ball 23 times for 283 yards for a combined five scores.

“Offensively we took what they gave us,” said Dufur head coach Jack Henderson. “Our offensive line pass protected really well, which made for a big night for the Ranger passing game.”

The Rangers found the end zone on four consecutive first-quarter drives, with Frakes starting things off with a four-yard pass to Curtis Crawford.

Pence added a 49-yard scamper, and after a kickoff return by Arlington-Condon, Pence added a seven-yard rush and Farrell hit the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown to make the score 28-6.

Cleveland had a one-yard plunge and Frakes hit Farrell on a 22-yard strike, running the Ranger advantage to 44-6 at the break.

In the third quarter, Kilby swelled the lead to 58-6 after notching runs of 39 and 11, and the lead held up until a late fourth-quarter interception return for a score.

Overall, Dufur rushed 39 times for 330 yards and with the 135 yards passing, the team tallied 465 yards of offense, with nine plays of 20 yards or more and three plays of 40 yards or more.

Farrell reeled off 87 yards rushing and 61 yards receiving, Crawford had 50 yards on two catches and Kilby ended up with 24 yards on his one reception.

Frakes racked up 79 yards rushing, Pence went for 67, Kilby added 50, Cleveland had 25, and Parker Wallace attempted five rushes for 20 yards.

During their five-game winning streak, the Honkers scored 63 points a clip, but could only muster 31 yards passing and negative 16 rushing on 27 carries.

Dufur’s defense posted an interception, a fumble recovery, seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss and a 0 for 9 string on third downs.

Cleveland tallied seven tackles and netted three sacks, Kilby added two to go with seven tackles, and both Crawford and Russell Peters ended up with a sack apiece.

Anthony Thomas also racked up seven tackles and an interception, and Tabor McLaughlin tallied five tackles.

“Our defense was impressive,” Henderson said. “Our defense, including our second and third defenses, didn’t give up a point.”

Dufur (6-0 overall, 3-0 league) clinches the Big Sky Conference title, and wraps up the regular season with a home game at 7 p.m. next Friday against Pilot Rock (2-4).

The Rockets are coming off a 42-14 loss to Perrydale.