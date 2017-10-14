SWC offense hits its stride in 82-39 romp

ECHO – Garrett Olson and Kabe Frederick did a little bit of everything in South Wasco County’s 82-39 win over Huntington on Friday in Echo.

The duo combined for 349 yards passing, 177 yards rushing and 220 yards receiving as the Redsides opened the floodgates with touchdowns on four consecutive drives after Huntington had inched to within a 22-12 deficit with two minutes and 38 seconds left in the first period.

The first of the touchdowns came on a flea flicker, with Olson hitting an open Frederick for a 24-yard score.

Following a Huntington fumble that was recovered by Tuff Wilson, Frederick connected with Olson on a 48-yard strike, and Frederick added the conversion to run the lead to 36-12 just 29 seconds into the second quarter.

With 9:23 left in the half, SWC went on an 11-play, 52-yard drive, capped by a seven-yard scamper by Olson.

Huntington turned the ball over on its next possession, an interception from Bobby Kately.

Two plays later, Olson found an open seam and rumbled 34 yards to the end zone, making it a 48-12 lead they would secure at the half.

In the second half, SWC had a rushing, receiving and a passing touchdown from Frederick on three straight drives, the pass going 37 yards to Jesse Scovell. Wilson added the conversion, giving the Redsides a commanding 70-25 advantage with 4:30 left in the third quarter.

Frederick tacked on a 41-yard run in the fourth, and on the Redsides’ final possession, Olson hauled in an 83-yard pass from Frederick to make the score 82-33.

Huntington capped the scoring with a 65-yard run as time expired.

All told, SWC rushed 35 times for 245 yards, passed for 349 for a season-high 594 yards, and converted 5 of 12.

Olson rushed 10 times for 103 yards and three scores, added three grabs for 140 yards and two touchdowns, and had a fumble return to the end zone on defense.

Frederick totaled 74 yards on his six rushing attempts, scored twice on his only two catches, hitting for 80 yards, and both Frederick and Olson completed 10 of 20 passes for 349 yards.

Frederick tossed five touchdown passes (45, 48, 47, 37, 83), Olson threw for two scores (24, 56), and each threw an interception.

Garrett Savage grabbed two catches for 92 yards and a pair of end zone trips, Scovell had his 37-yard reception, and Wilson rushed nine times for 44 yards and tallied a fumble recovery.

Kately also blocked a punt, picked up a quarterback sack, and pulled down an interception.

South Wasco County (2-2 overall) travels to Monument for a contest against Monument/Dayville at 2 p.m. next Friday afternoon.