TD runners set 21 personal records

Not even thunder and lightning could stop The Dalles boys and girls’ junior varsity cross country team.

The boys won their event and the girls placed second, as the team netted 21 personal records at Wednesday’s five-team dual at Tualatin High School.

“It was an excellent meet for us and the coaching staff was very pleased with the outcome of all the races,” said TD coach Bob Thouvenel.

Dillon Dorado paced the junior varsity team with a time of 18 minutes and three seconds, and 20 seconds behind him were Bill Burns (18:24), Evan Despain (18:26) and Noah Holloran (18:28).

Gavin Cates (18:37), Jack Bonham (18:41), Nick Caracciolo (19:06), Zain Hartsook (19:35), David Wring (19:37), Quinn Strassheim (19:53) and Silas Fields (19:56) finished with times less than 20 minutes.

The girls’ junior varsity had Emily Johnson on top after her 21:48, and Elizabeth Tapia (22:27), Marissa Heemsah (23:47), Aranza Aviluz (24:33), Brianna Webber (24:41) and Darlene House (24:57) gave the Lady Hawks 44 points for second place behind Tualatin (28).

On the varsity side, Sam Alvarez (16:46), Rey Aviluz (16:57), Michael Lantz (17:07), Zerin Croover (17:28), Friedrick Stelzer (17:30), Jonathan Knotts (17:31) and Zack Ziegenhagen (17:34) were all in the top 24 overall, out of 38 runners, which put the team at 66 points for third place, behind Lakeridge (32) and Tualatin (38).

Emma Mullins (19:50), Hanna Ziegenhagen (19:55), Jenna Miller (20:40), Savannah Strassheim (20:45), Paulina Finn (20:59), Aspen Cook (22:31) and Zoe Orion (22:44) made up TD’s top runners.

The girls had 47 points for second place, right behind Tualatin (31).

“We had two girls run under 20 minutes and the next three were under 21 minutes, so our times are coming down,” Thouvenel added.

The Dalles heads out to Pendleton for another meet at Wildhorse Golf Course for the Kyle Burnside at 3 p.m. next Thursday, in a pre-district meet.