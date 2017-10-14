What's Happening from October 15

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

OCTOBER

Monday October 16

TD AGLOW: The Dalles Aglow Lighthouse meets beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Harvest Foursquare, 2500 Old Dufur Rd. Speaker is Elizabeth Hartley. Hartley was born and raised in The Dalles. After graduating from high school she moved to Seattle to attend Generation Interns at the City Church. After a brief time at home she moved to Redding, Calif., to attend Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry. She returned home two years ago to inherit the youth ministry at the church her grandfather founded.

DRIVER SAFETY: AARP Smart Driver Course, October 16 and 17 at The Mid-Columbia Senior Center. Both classes are from 8:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. To enroll and learn fee, call the Senior Center at 541-386-2055. You must attend both days to get your certificate and to qualify for an automobile insurance discount. A Free CarFit Vehicle Safety Check will follow immediately after the class.

TOURISM WORK SESSION: The City of The Dalles will hold a tourism work session at 5:30 p.m. Meeting will mostly be a council discussion. At the council chambers, 313 Court Street, The Dalles.

LYLE LIONS: Lyle Lions Club Meeting, Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 509-365-2921 for more information.

Tuesday, October 17

RETIRED EDUCATORS: Unit 20, Oregon Retired Educators, will meet at noon at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Pl., Hood River. State OREA President Darlene Cook will be the special guest. For Lunch reservations call Wilma at 541-296-4356.