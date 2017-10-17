Crosstalk: Should Trump pare back EPA?

Last week, the Trump administration took steps to axe one of former President Barack Obama’s most harmful environmental policies, one of many moves to stop job-killing regulations.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt announced that the process had begun to roll back the Clean Power Plan, which was essentially a massive power grab by the federal government over the energy industry, particularly coal.

When Obama ran for office in 2008, he vowed to implement a cap-and-trade system that would bankrupt anyone who tried to build a coal power plant, a move to shut down the industry. His plan failed to gain traction in Congress, so Obama made an end run around the legislative body given authority by the U.S. Constitution to enact policy.

In 2015, Obama’s EPA unveiled new regulations that would accomplish by executive fiat what he couldn’t get done legislatively.

Obama touted the CPP as a way to combat greenhouse gas emissions, which he identified as the greatest threat of our time. The plan intended to regulate carbon dioxide, a colorless, odorless, nontoxic gas, because of its alleged contribution to global warming.

Every state was directed to develop detailed plans to cut carbon pollution by one-third from 2005 levels by 2030.

However, Obama ran into a legal snag. It seems that the constitution did not give the White House, as the executive body, the power to set policy, only to administer laws approved by the House and Senate.

Under Obama, the EPA became a lawless organ of federal power.

Because the CPP grossly exceeded the statutory authority of the EPA, threatening states with loss of federal road funds for non-compliance, 27 states petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to pause implementation of the regulation.

The judges granted that stay in 2016.

The illegally produced CPP was fraught with other problems — starting with more expensive energy bills for families and businesses.

The estimated cost of the plan, including job losses, was between $41 billion and $73 billion a year. In addition, the CPP was not necessary for the purposes stated by Obama.

The U.S. already has laws on the books to protect the health of Americans from damaging emissions.

And the climate impact of the CPP would have been meaningless.

Paul Knappenberger, a climatologist, said: “Even if we implement the CPP to perfection, the amount of climate change averted over the course of this century amounts to about 0.02 C. This is so small as to be scientifically undetectable and environmentally insignificant.”

Even many liberal experts didn’t support enactment of the CPP because of its devastating potential.

Laurence Tribe, professor of constitutional law at Harvard University, who served in Obama’s Justice Department, testified before Congress that the “EPA is attempting an unconstitutional trifecta: Usurping the prerogatives of the states, Congress and the federal courts – all at once. Burning the Constitution should not become part of our national energy policy.”

Trump’s EPA rightly concluded that the CPP was unconstitutional, that the agency needed to be reined in so that it could no longer impede economic growth.

The president has stated his intent to allow more of the free market to dictate the outcome of energy use and emissions output instead of a top down, bureaucratically-controlled approach.

Although the end justifies the means for leftist activists, the harm of Obama’s plan far exceeded any good it could do. That fact is being ignored by environmentalists, who are now accusing Trump of wanting to destroy the planet.

What Obama imposed unilaterally is rightfully subject to be unilaterally reversed — and there is plenty to be done.

One by one, Trump is unsnarling the red tape that Obama wound around the necks of businesses through the EPA.

Trump has stated his intent to“eliminate federal overreach” and “start a new era of production and job creation.”

To accomplish that, Pruitt needs to fix what is broken in the EPA and set common sense rules.

— RaeLynn Ricarte