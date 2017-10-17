Letter to the Editor: Cancer awareness

To the editor:

This is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It's also a great time to remember those who are battling all forms of this dreaded disease and to celebrate those who have had or have cancer.

Just recently my brother was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer; this will be his second battle with a form of this disease. It's hard for me to understand why certain people get this disease while others don't. That being said, I'm sure many of your readers know someone with cancer or that has had cancer.

At Dry Hollow School where I work, we will be wearing pink on Oct. 19 in support of those with cancer. Please join me and others by wearing pink on "Wear It Pink Day" on Oct. 20 of this month to show our love and support of those who have all types of cancer. On a personal note, I want you to know I love you brother, and I know you'll beat this disease again! God Bless!

Courtney Kiser