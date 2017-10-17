For the Record for October 17, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday October 17, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

October 13, 12:19 p.m. – Bicyclist versus vehicle, non-injury crash, West 12th and Trevitt streets. Driver of vehicle stated he was stopped at the intersection and a bicyclist ran into the side of this vehicle. The crash was logged.

October 16, 7:52 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Trevitt streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

October 16, 3:34 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 12th and Union streets. One driver was cited for no operator’s license and the other for failure to obey a traffic control device. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

October 13, 8:33 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a fire alarm. Contact was made with an employee who reported upon entering the business for the day she smelled a faint odor of natural gas.

She turned the exhaust fans to clear the smell, which triggered the alarm. No problem was found.

October 15, 12:23 p.m. – Crew responded to West 10th and Irvine streets on a report of dark smoke in the area. Units checked the site thoroughly and no sign of fire or smoke could be located.

The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on Friday, seven on Saturday, four on Sunday, and four on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A hit and run report was taken Friday morning from the 2700 block of West 2nd Street.

Randy Anderson Piper, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of third-degree theft.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Friday evening after a victim reported he lost his wallet. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from the 800 block of West 9th Street after a victim reported some containers were stolen from his property.

Cade Christopher Camacho, 22, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning near East 4th and Laughlin streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Police responded to the 900 block of West 13th Street Saturday afternoon after a caller reported a subject was shooting a gun from their porch. Contact was made with a male subject who was shooting a rifle from his porch. The gun was seized and the subject was cited for unlawful discharge of a firearm within the city limits. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street Saturday evening after a caller reported a male subject was in her home calling her names, which subsequently caused her to slap him.

Subjects were counseled on their behavior and parted ways for the evening. An informational report was taken.

Tyler James Burris, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 1700 block of East 15th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.

Police responded to the 800 block of West 2nd Street early Sunday morning after a caller reported a dog appeared to be tied up under the highway underpass and has been there for several days.

The dog was located and taken to the shelter for safekeeping. A second-degree animal neglect report was taken.

Police responded to the 200 block of Terminal Avenue Sunday afternoon after an employee reported a vehicle was returned to them by a customer and there was a firearm inside the glovebox. The gun was located and picked up for safekeeping. A report was taken.

A third-degree theft report was taken Sunday evening from the 300 block of West 2nd Street after staff reported a subject fled the restaurant without paying for their food.

Nathan Wayne Wells, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 900 block of East 19th Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault, strangulation, and interference with making a police report.

A runaway report was taken Sunday evening from the 1300 block of West 10th Street.

A hit and run report was taken Monday morning from the 3600 block of West 6th Street.

Terry Michael Barker, 60, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon near West 8th and Chenowith streets and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

James Harvey Putnam, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 2500 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of third-degree criminal mischief.

Chance Michael Sendejas, 23, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Wasco County

Richard Edwin Hunt, 55, Dufur, was arrested Friday morning in Dufur and is accused of harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct, and attempting to commit a crime.

An agency assist report was taken Friday evening from Mosier after Goldendale Police requested contact with a subject in regards to a sale of a vehicle.

Joshua Adam Jaco, 41, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 112 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

An agency assist report was taken early Saturday morning from the 500 block of East 4th Street after assisting city police on a reckless driving report.

Scott Michael Green, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 2000 block of Sunnydale Road and is accused of coercion, harassment, menacing, and third-degree criminal mischief.

An agency assist report was taken Saturday evening from the westbound Memaloose rest area after assisting state police with a traffic stop and arrested of an intoxicated driver.

Quinn James Simer, 27, Tygh Valley, was arrested Sunday evening in Tygh Valley and is accused of harassment, strangulation, and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Lester Eugene Lindell, 40, Tygh Valley, was arrested Sunday evening in Tygh Valley and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Deputy responded to the 5600 block of Mann Lane Monday afternoon after a caller reported observing a male suspect dumped mail near her mailbox. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Deputy responded to Mosier Monday afternoon after a caller reported that some dogs in the area attacked her livestock. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Ashley Jenett Matney, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of interference with making a report and fourth-degree domestic assault.

A theft report was taken Monday evening from Mosier after a victim reported a firearm was stolen from his home.

Oregon State Police

A male driver was cited for driving while suspended and uninsured during a traffic stop Friday morning on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 95. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.

Joseph William Whittle, 51, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 82 and is accused of driving while suspended and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Cyna Lerae George, 18, Glide, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 94 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Lawrence Langston, 45, Battleground, Wash., was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 74 and is accused of harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct. Felecia Marie Langston, 45, Battleground, Wash., was also arrested and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Brady Keith Haberman Kinner, 22, no address, was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants early Tuesday morning on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 87. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.