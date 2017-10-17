Sherman claims sweep over Lyle

Sherman head coach Amy Huffman had a chance to play several of her players in multiple positions.

Those switches turned out to be positive, as the Lady Huskies came through for a sweep by scores of 25-8, 25-19, 25-14 Monday in a non-league match at Lyle.

“Shelby Reed played a very consistent game and served very well,” Huffman said. “Makayla Macnab played very aggressive opposite and Emma Stutzman was very consistent at outside. Desiree (Winslow) stepped into our setting role and played very well.”

With the win, Sherman (5-4 overall, 3-4 league) is now the fourth seed in league. At 5 p.m. on Thursday, the Huskies make a trip to Condon for a Big Sky Conference crossover match, with a chance to punch a district ticket.

“This is a very special group of girls who have been working hard all season,” Huffman said. “They are a great example of what a team embodies and if they continue to stay focused and positive, they can make it far this season.”

Also in the Big Sky, the second-place and No. 16-ranked Dufur Rangers (11-9, 6-1) host sixth-place Mitchell-Spray (1-12, 0-7) in a district crossover match at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Dufur.