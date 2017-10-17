SWC wraps up play with a win

MAUPIN – The South Wasco County Redsides wrapped up its 2017 regular season schedule with a 25-16, 25-16, 25-13 three-set sweep over Monument-Dayville in a non-league volleyball match played Saturday in Maupin.

At the net, the No. 7-ranked Lady Redsides converted 68 of 80 swings with 36 kills, as Laurynn Davis made the most of her playing time, going 12 for 12 on swings for five kills and three blocks.

Ana Popchock added six kills on 7 of 7, and Kyrsten Sprouse went 13 for 14 on her swings for another six kills.

Staked by the serving prowess of Allie Noland and Madisen Davis, the Redsides went 61 of 69 from the service stripe for 88 percent.

“We played a good match with a great opportunity to let everyone play,” said SWC head coach Donna Barton.

Now with a 21-8 overall record and a 6-1 split in league action, the Redsides have a few days to prepare for district play starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday in Moro versus a team to be determined.

“We will be working hard this next week to get ready for district,” Barton added.