TD boys soccer loses 7-1 to 6A Tualatin

Setting up for tonight’s make-or-break game at Pendleton, The Dalles boys’ soccer team has been outscored.

TD trailed 3-1 at the half, but 6A Tualatin scored four straight goals in a 7-1 victory Saturday in a non-league match played at Wahtonka.

The lone goal came off the foot of sophomore Andy Lopez, to get the Hawks within striking distance, but Tualatin had a second wind and finished off with four second-half goals.

“The wheels fell in that game,” said TD head coach Matthew Dallman. “It was incredibly frustrating.”

Riverhawk goalkeeper Jose Gutierrez made one save in net to get the loss.

The Dalles (4-8 overall, 1-3 league), now No. 17 in the 5A class, heads out to Pendleton at 6 p.m. tonight in a Columbia River Conference matchup in Pendleton (1-8-1, 0-3-1).

“We have Pendleton away on Tuesday, which is our championship game to get into the playoffs,” Dallman said.