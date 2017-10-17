TD drops match to Rex-Putnam

In a re-scheduled volleyball match played last Friday afternoon, the No. 24-ranked Dalles Riverhawks lost the first two sets in what was a four-set loss to Rex-Putnam, by margins of 20-25, 13-25, 25-19, 17-25, at Kurtz Gym.

With the loss, the Hawks (6-12 overall, 2-6 league) fall to No. 24 in the 5A rankings.

The team can lock down the third and final playoff spot by taking a Columbia River Conference match at home with a 6:30 p.m. start tonight on senior night against No. 14-ranked Hood River Valley (12-7, 7-1).