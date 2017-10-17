0

TD’s top athletes

The Dalles athletes were named as the top representatives for the month of September. The athletes are, from left to right, Courtney Hert (soccer), Samantha Stanley (cheer), Alberto Gallegos (soccer), JR Scott (football) and Lindsi Logue (volleyball). Not pictured is Gabe Lira (cross country).

The Dalles athletes were named as the top representatives for the month of September. The athletes are, from left to right, Courtney Hert (soccer), Samantha Stanley (cheer), Alberto Gallegos (soccer), JR Scott (football) and Lindsi Logue (volleyball). Not pictured is Gabe Lira (cross country). Contributed photo/Alyson Vennewitz

As of Tuesday, October 17, 2017

The Dalles athletes were named as the top representatives for the month of September. The athletes are, from left to right, Courtney Hert (soccer), Samantha Stanley (cheer), Alberto Gallegos (soccer), JR Scott (football) and Lindsi Logue (volleyball). Not pictured is Gabe Lira (cross country). Every month, new athletic director Matt Morgan will name the top athletes for each team participating in the season.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)