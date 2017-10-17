TD’s top athletes

The Dalles athletes were named as the top representatives for the month of September. The athletes are, from left to right, Courtney Hert (soccer), Samantha Stanley (cheer), Alberto Gallegos (soccer), JR Scott (football) and Lindsi Logue (volleyball). Not pictured is Gabe Lira (cross country). Every month, new athletic director Matt Morgan will name the top athletes for each team participating in the season.

