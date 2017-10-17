Transients cleared from overpass

Earlier this month, after getting multiple complaints, city police told transients living under the freeway overpass by Dairy Queen to clear out.

It was done at nighttime, when they were more likely to be there, said The Dalles Police Capt. Jamie Carrico. Police logs show five people were asked to move along on Oct. 5.

More people were asked to move on from the same underpass in recent days.

The move was cheered by nearby businesses who have endured transients shouting at customers, defecating and camping on their lots, and littering, problems one businessman said were “constant.”

It was jeered on social media by a local woman who asked the public to donate tents, sleeping bags and clothing for the evicted transients. The post by Chasity Jeffers, which drew a heated debate on the homeless, did generate a number of donations.

Carrico said police started to get more reports from business owners, customers and citizens driving by that the overpass was starting to become in disarray.

“It was obvious that people were camping under the bridge and based on the posted sign we had our night shift guys go out and warn of the signs that there’s no camping,” he said. No arrests were made.

He said police were “trying to make that business district livable and workable. It was told to us the people that are staying under that bridge are the people that are urinating in public, shoplifting and trespassing.”

The overpass is marked with a “No Camping” sign. A steep bank of dirt rises up to the bottom of the overpass, and a narrow opening at the top leads to a hollowed out area used for camping, said Shane Johnson, assistant district 9 manager for the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

ODOT did not have anything to do with the effort to remove the transients. Because it is posted “No Camping,” police are able to act on their own to trespass anyone found there. In the past, however, ODOT has participated in cleanups of various state-owned sites.

Such state-involved efforts require a protocol of posting notifications to people living in the area at least 10 days prior to their removal, then holding on to any valuables left for up to 30 days in case they want to come claim them.

Risks to the bridge structure include undermining it if too much soil is removed, and fires lit in the camp area that could damage the concrete of the bridge, Johnson said.

But what prompted the police action were complaints from nearby businesses.

Mike Urness, president of Urness Motors, said problems with transients have increased in the last five or six years. His business moved near the overpass 18 years ago.

He’s had transients interfere with customers looking at vehicles, and recently one transient with a long criminal history broke windows in two brand new cars, causing $11,000 in damage. The man went on to do the same to a nearby bank and restaurant.

“It’s a constant, ongoing problem,” he said. It’s not a daily issue, but it’s a weekly one, he estimated.

He doesn’t call police to complain that often. Usually it’s handled in-house. If a transient begins to shout at customers, someone in management goes out and asks them to leave.

“They don’t exactly go peaceful, but after they get a distance away they scream obscenities,” he said. In the last two years, Urness installed high resolution security cameras and motion activated lights to deter mischief.

The people causing problems have mental illness as well as drug and alcohol issues “because you’ll see them in the morning acting perfectly normal walking on the sidewalks and then you’ll see them in the afternoon screaming and yelling and making all kinds of ruckus,” Urness said.

He said transients are drawn to the liquor store and the area around it.

“The litter is mind-boggling,” he said. Bushes in the area are littered with needles, he said.

“We’ve actually had them set up camp underneath the RVs on our lot across from the chamber to where we have to have them kicked out multiple times. It’s hard to have people look at RVs when there’s transients underneath them,” he said.

Fortunately, he said customers and employees don’t seem put off by their encounters with transients.

Urness also said he learned the hard way that it was unwise to let transients in for a cup of coffee or to use the bathroom. “Because once you open that door to them they take advantage of it.

“They started making regular trips to where you had to tell them not to come back. And that’s happened no less than three times in the last two years.”

Urness said he considers a homeless person to be someone who does not choose to be homeless and wants a way out of their situation. He contrasts that with a transient, who he considers to be someone who chooses their way of life and have no interest in having housing.

He said most of the people he considers transient have mental health or drug issues.

He said some transients, “like the guy with the cart, he actually is an asset compared to – we seem to get new ones in and they’re the ones we seem to have a lot of problems with.”

Johnson with ODOT said the overpass by Dairy Queen is one of the locations where transients most frequently gather, likely because of the proximity to downtown.

Just last week, after police moved people on from under the overpass, Johnson said ODOT learned a “whole bunch of debris” was placed in an area behind some businesses west of the overpass.