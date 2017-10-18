For the Record for October 18, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday October 18, 2017

Police reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 2900 block of East Second Street reported a person tried to buy a weapon who has a felony conviction. Report taken.

A caller in the 200 block of Madison reported Tuesday morning a man was on the north side of a building in a sleeping bag. Police talked to the man, who was sleeping and said he would move on in a few minutes. The caller reported three hours later that the man’s stuff was still there and might make parents uncomfortable who bring their children to the building.

A sex crime/rape call was taken Tuesday morning.

A man was told to move along from a grassy area near the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street Tuesday morning. He was in an area he had previously been told he was not allowed to stay in.

A caller in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street reported a theft Tuesday morning. Report taken.

A third party report came in Tuesday afternoon that a man has been harassing a woman who works at West Eighth and Myrtle streets. He would hang around windows and peek in at her. Officer suggested she call police if someone was making her uncomfortable.

A caller in the 2400 block of West Eighth Street reported Tuesday afternoon a vehicle was parked in the area for about two months. It was marked for eventual removal.

A caller at Pentland and West Second Place reported two men drinking on the sidewalk. They were gone on officer arrival.

A caller in the 900 block of East Eighth Street reported Tuesday afternoon his girlfriend was really mad and throwing things because he didn’t get insulation installed in windows. Police contacted both parties. The woman left to cool off.

A caller in the 500 block of West Ninth Street reported Tuesday afternoon a woman was in and out of the business, possibly doing or dealing drugs in the parking lot. The woman was gone on police arrival.

A caller in the 1100 block of East 12th Street reported Tuesday afternoon a gray 18-speed was taken two days ago.

A caller in the 900 block of Pomona Street reported Tuesday afternoon her mom’s ex kept driving by her residence and she was worried he would do something to her mom or child. She asked for extra patrols.

A caller at Jefferson and 18th Streets reported Tuesday afternoon a man was acting strange in the area. When people drove by, he would pull up his hoody and stare. Officer advised.

A caller reported Tuesday afternoon a student ran up to him and hit him in the back of the head several times and ran away as he was getting stuff out of his vehicle by the high school auto shop. A teacher witnessed the assault, which was also captured on video and there is probable cause to arrest the suspect.

A caller in the 1300 block of East 13th Street reported Tuesday evening a man was sitting on the corner of his property smoking and flipping cigarette butts all over the place. A report was taken.

A caller reported a fight between a man and woman. Elizabeth Davenport Hayes, 35, The Dalles was arrested on a charge of interfering with a 911 call.

A caller in the 900 block of East 12th Street reported Tuesday evening a teen in the household was punching another boy in the privates. The youth was cited for harassment.

A caller in the 900 block of Pomona reported Tuesday evening getting in a physical fight with her boyfriend earlier and as she was leaving, he ran in front of her car acting crazy. She said a restraining order was to be served on him.

An officer got behind a vehicle, which stopped at East 13th and Thompson and a person got out and ran through a yard. Officer stopped vehicle, and the driver said the passenger just asked to be let out and he didn’t know why. Officers could not find the person who got out and ran.

A caller in the 800 block of Floral reported Tuesday evening her daughter was getting harassing and threatening texts from a number she doesn’t recognized. The number was located on Facebook and came back to a person out of Sweet Home who was not listed under his real name. Police called the man, who didn’t want to identify himself. He was warned about telephonic harassment and told he was communicating with a child. He apologized, said it was a prank and said he would stop.

Wasco County

An audible alarm was reported in the 78900 block of Back Walters Road Tuesday morning. Authorized party was on scene and said everything was OK but he did not have the passcode to deactivate the alarm. This was third false alarm at location since September. Family members counseled to have access to their passcodes to prevent ongoing false alarms.

Male with black hoodie reported peeping into windows in the 3600 block of West 13th Street Tuesday morning. Deputy responded but unable to locate suspect.

Two goats were reported wandering around 1200 block of Oak Hill Road Tuesday afternoon, no owner present.

A caller in the 3900 block of Fifteenmile Road reported that someone got into her mailbox, and apparently into neighbor’s mailbox as well on Tuesday afternoon. Vehicle described as red Jeep pickup with Oregon plates. Suspect contacted; he denied looking in mailboxes. Logged for further review.

Shira Joyce Luckini, 37, of Siletz, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of two counts of failure to appear.

Deputies assisted Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue with a male with an unknown medical issue in the 3900 block of West Sixth Street Wednesday morning.

Gilliam County

Michelle Nicole Rogers, 25, Portland, was arrested Friday evening in Ione and is accused of probation violation, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and providing false information to a police officer.

Parole & Probation

Rocky Eric Spino, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the in-lieu site and accused of three counts of violating post-prison requirements.

Regional Jail

Kassidy Lynn Depaepe, 19, The Dalles, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for menacing and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm.

Lewis Benjamin Logan, 70, Goldendale, Wash., was jailed Friday on a court commitment for unlawful purchase of a firearm.

Rachel Dawn Carty, 24, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Mark Edward Justice, 48, The Dalles, was jailed Sunday on a court commitment for harassment.

Gregory John Bennett, 51, Wamic, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for reckless driving.

Alex Eugene Scherf, 27, The Dalles, was jailed Tuesday on a court commitment for parole violation.

John Dennis Peckham, 54, Redding, Calif., was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of failure to appear.